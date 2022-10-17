Read full article on original website
Updates on this week's Susquehanna Valley crime stories
Across the Susquehanna Valley this week, there were multiple shootings, a body was found and one leader reached out to the community, asking them to help police stop a serial robber. Video above: Search warrant details what was found in home where child was fatally shot. We've put together some...
Operation Wildcat indoor yard sale to benefit Mechanicsburg students in need
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Operation Wildcat's 19th indoor yard sale is being held Friday and Saturday in Cumberland County. All proceeds benefit students and families in need in the Mechanicsburg Area School District. Since 2007, Operation Wildcat yard sales have raised more than $227,000. The yard sale runs until 8...
Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
McCormick Riverfront Library in Harrisburg expands
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's been years in the making but the McCormick Riverfront Library in Harrisburg has expanded, merging the existing library with the former home of one of its founders. Library staff hosted a 'grand re-opening' on Thursday to unveil a host of new additions. As part of...
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets share jackpot; one sold in Harrisburg, one in New Castle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets will split a jackpot of $200,000. One of the tickets was sold in Dauphin County, and the other was sold in Lawrence County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on Oct. 20, 2022: 2-3-7-11-12. The winners...
Crash that was causing slowdowns on Route 30 near Columbia now cleared
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash that was causing delays on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Friday morning has been cleared. The crash was causing major backlogs in the eastbound lanes on the bridge over the Susquehanna River near the Columbia Exit (see video above). Again, crews have cleared...
FAA investigating an accident involving a plane in York County
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an accident involving a plane in York County. The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. at the Thomasville Airport, near Airport and South Grant roads, in Jackson Township. According to an airport employee,the single-engine plane made a hard landing just shy of the runway....
Pennsylvania State Police in Dauphin County look for missing 16-year-old girl
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Dauphin County are looking for a 16-year-old who was reported missing. Emercyn Winfindale was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Friday at her home in the 300 block of South Crawford Road in East Hanover Township. She is about 5 feet, 8 inches...
17-year-old student charged with making terroristic threats to Coatesville school
A 17-year-old student has been charged with making terroristic threats to Coatesville Area Senior High School after the school and others in the district were locked down or evacuated multiple times this month.
Bench Mark overcomes financial challenges to expansion project
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster nonprofit ran into a big financial challenge as building and inflation costs changed the price of an expansion project. News 8's Meredith Jorgensen explains how Bench Mark is making it work – for the kids – even in this economy. Watch the video above for more.
Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania
Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
It's National School Bus Safety Week
It's National School Bus Safety Week, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about the rules around school buses. PennDOT officials said illegally passing a school bus is the No. 1 problem they see. The School Bus Stopping Law states:. You must stop at least 10 feet away...
Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
Trap Neuter Return program being used to control feral cat population in Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — There's growing support for a volunteer-driven effort to humanely control the feral cat population in Cumberland County. The felines are trapped in non-harmful cages, taken to Nobody's Cats Foundation to be spayed or neutered, and returned to where they came from. Volunteer Marcy Domen said Mechanicsburg...
Funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will be held Monday
The funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will take place Monday. The service is set for 1 p.m. in Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery on Highland Avenue. Smithgall died Tuesday at the age of 77.
Woman's Stay at 'Most Haunted House in Pennsylvania' Isn't for Amateurs
She even admits she didn't sleep a wink.
After string of unfounded tips, Chester County DA emphasizes false reports are a crime
Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan says every report is taken seriously and fully investigated, and they want people to speak up if they see something or are concerned. But she gave a warning about fake reports.
Police investigation in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County
A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
