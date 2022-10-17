ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

Updates on this week's Susquehanna Valley crime stories

Across the Susquehanna Valley this week, there were multiple shootings, a body was found and one leader reached out to the community, asking them to help police stop a serial robber. Video above: Search warrant details what was found in home where child was fatally shot. We've put together some...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

McCormick Riverfront Library in Harrisburg expands

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's been years in the making but the McCormick Riverfront Library in Harrisburg has expanded, merging the existing library with the former home of one of its founders. Library staff hosted a 'grand re-opening' on Thursday to unveil a host of new additions. As part of...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

FAA investigating an accident involving a plane in York County

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an accident involving a plane in York County. The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. at the Thomasville Airport, near Airport and South Grant roads, in Jackson Township. According to an airport employee,the single-engine plane made a hard landing just shy of the runway....
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Bench Mark overcomes financial challenges to expansion project

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster nonprofit ran into a big financial challenge as building and inflation costs changed the price of an expansion project. News 8's Meredith Jorgensen explains how Bench Mark is making it work – for the kids – even in this economy. Watch the video above for more.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania

Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

It's National School Bus Safety Week

It's National School Bus Safety Week, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about the rules around school buses. PennDOT officials said illegally passing a school bus is the No. 1 problem they see. The School Bus Stopping Law states:. You must stop at least 10 feet away...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Hanover, York County

HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County

A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
YORK COUNTY, PA

