nbcboston.com
1 Injured in Overnight Worcester Shooting
Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that left at least one person injured. Police responded to an area of Main Street shortly before 2a.m. for a reported fight with a ShotSpotter activation. Police learned shortly after arriving on the scene that a man checked into a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
nbcboston.com
NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery
A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack. Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
nbcboston.com
Investigation Underway in Deadly Dorchester Shooting
A man was found dead early Saturday morning after reports of a person shot in Dorchester, Boston police said. Officers were called to Baird Street near Morton Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital where he...
nbcboston.com
Advocates Decry Recent Violence Involving Youth in Boston
Youth violence is a growing concern in Boston after several recent shootings involving children or teenagers, some of them deadly. Zontre Mack, 19, faced a judge in Dorchester District Court on Friday. He was the second suspect arrested in connection with the deadly July shooting of 15-year-old Curtis Ashford. Another...
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating shooting death of a man in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police announced Saturday that they are investigating a shooting death on Baird St. in Dorchester. Police said they responded to a report of a person being shot around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds when they arrived on-scene.
nbcboston.com
‘Wonderful' Couple Remembered as Charges Are Announced for Double Murder Suspect
A man who police say had most recently been camping in the woods of South Burlington, Vermont raised no objections in a court hearing Thursday to having New Hampshire officials return him to that state — where the attorney general said he will face two murder charges. Logan Clegg,...
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
nbcboston.com
Three Arrested in Connection to Shooting at Warehouse Party in Worcester
Three men have been arrested in connection to an incident where six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, on October 15. Authorities have identified the men as the following:. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21 years old from Worcester. Carlos Junio Alves Silva, 21 years old from Fall River. Luis Fernando Alves...
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder
The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
fallriverreporter.com
One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple's death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New Hampshire State...
nbcboston.com
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash in Uxbridge, Police Say
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Troopers responded to a report of a crash between two vehicles on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, about a half mile from the Rhode Island border, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a wrong-way driver was driving south on the northbound lanes.
nbcboston.com
Natick Police Seek Stranger Who Offered Child a Ride Home
Police in Natick, Massachusetts, are searching for the stranger in a tan sedan who approached a child as they were walking home and offered them a ride. Police said they received the report from a concerned parent on Oct. 19. The parent said their children was walking home from the school bus stop on Robinhood Road when the driver approached them. The child did not know the person or recognize the car.
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief pleads not guilty in deadly Everett shooting
WOBURN, Mass. — The son of the chief of the MBTA's Transit Police Department remains held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court following a Sept. 28 indictment on murder and...
nbcboston.com
Raynham Police Searching for Missing Teenager
Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen early Tuesday morning in Raynham, Massachusetts. Colleen Weaver is believed to have left her Raynham home around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police said in a press release later that day that a family member reported her missing from the area of Orchard Street and King Street.
nbcboston.com
Come to Salem by ‘Train, Ferry or Broom,' Not Car, Mayor Says
As a record number of tourists visit Salem, Massachusetts to enjoy spooky season, city officials are asking people to avoid driving in, and instead opt for other transit methods. Leaders held a news conference Friday to address their public safety plan for the second half of October, and encouraged people...
Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High
Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday. WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday. There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
nbcboston.com
Driver Sentenced in Crash That Killed Toddler in South Boston
The woman found guilty last week of motor vehicle homicide in the death of a toddler and serious injury of his sister four years ago in South Boston received a one-year sentence Thursday, with all but 60 days suspended. Charlene Casey, 67, caused a chain reaction crash that led to...
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested with Loaded Firearms in Roxbury
At about 7:30 PM, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest in the area of Dearborn Street and Eustis Street in Roxbury, of Mekhi Young, 18, and Terrance Porter, 20, both from Boston.
