BU Women’s Soccer in tight race for top seed
VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Soccer team has had a great season and are currently in a tight race for the top spot in the conference playoffs.
The Bearcats are stuck in a 4-way tie for the top seed.
Securing a good spot in the tournament is crucial given that the top 2 seeds get byes through the first round and the number 1 seed gets home field advantage throughout the tournament.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0