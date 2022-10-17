ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

BU Women’s Soccer in tight race for top seed

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BPqZ_0icjsrBV00

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Soccer team has had a great season and are currently in a tight race for the top spot in the conference playoffs.

The Bearcats are stuck in a 4-way tie for the top seed.

Securing a good spot in the tournament is crucial given that the top 2 seeds get byes through the first round and the number 1 seed gets home field advantage throughout the tournament.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy