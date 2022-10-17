Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The good news: Stocks are on pace to have their best week since early last month. The bad news: U.S. markets are on a two-day losing streak, and things didn't look so great before the bell Friday, either. After a promising start to the week, when stocks were fueled by relatively strong earnings reports from big banks and others, bond yields shot up, sending equities down. On Thursday, the 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.239% for the first time in 14 years. Yields for the 2-year and the 30-year also hit levels not seen in more than a decade. Read live market updates here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Recent Earnings Reports Show the Fed Is Finally Making Progress Tamping Down Inflation, Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that the market is finally seeing signs that the Federal Reserve's succeeding in its fight against inflation. "We're now finally getting progress in the war on inflation, and progress is this market's most important product," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 4.5% as Traders Weigh a Potential Slowdown in Fed Hikes
The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit a fresh 14-year high on Friday, but bonds cut their losses after a report that some Federal Reserve officials are concerned about overtightening with rate hikes. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell more than 10 basis points to 4.504% in afternoon trading....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: American Express, Verizon, Snap and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. American Express (AXP) – The financial services company reported a quarterly profit of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its full-year forecast, amid a surge in customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% in the premarket.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia Markets Mostly Lower as Fears of Rising Rates Persist; Yen at 150-Levels
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly traded lower on Friday as investors weigh inflation data from several economies. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.39% and the Topix lost 0.53%. Japan's yen weakened further to touch 150.39 after breaching 150 against the dollar on Thursday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Potential Opportunities for Value Creation Emerge as Starboard Takes a Stake in Salesforce
Company: Salesforce (CRM) Business: Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and their clients together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help enable sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snap, CSX, Whirlpool and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Snap – The social media stock plummeted 25% after Snap's revenue came in slightly lower than expected after the bell. It also said to expect sliding revenue in the fourth quarter. The number of global daily active users came in higher than forecast. The company's third-quarter revenue was about 6% higher than last year. Meta and Alphabet also slid 4.7% and 2.6%, respectively.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Ethereum's Merge Made Crypto Mining More Sustainable
After years of anticipation, the cryptocurrency ethereum finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum's energy consumption by more than 99%. Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry's...
Democrats need to address economic fears now – or risk losing their majorities
A milder version of Liz Truss’s economically induced vanishing act may be occurring on this side of the Atlantic. Despite the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive campaign in generations to slow the economy and bring price increases under control, prices continue to climb. This could have severe political consequences...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Snap Plunges More Than 25% on Third-Quarter Revenue Miss
Snap beat analysts' expectations on earnings per share but missed on revenue. The company's board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million. Snap said in late August that it would cut 20% of staff as part of a major restructuring. Snap shares plummeted more than 25% in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Charts Showing the Market Turmoil Wreaked During UK PM Liz Truss' Tenure
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was in office for just 44 days before she announced her resignation on Thursday. Her time as leader may have been short, but the impact her tenure had on the British economy was huge. Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains
Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation
LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was last up by 0.6% against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down as much as 1.4%...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China-Owned TikTok Denies It Could Use Location Information to Track U.S. Users
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, on Friday denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals. It comes after a Forbes report alleged TikTok planned to use its app "to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens," citing materials viewed by the publication. "TikTok...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How Venture Capital Is Helping to Lift the Next Generation of Latinos in Finance
There are more than 62 million Hispanic or Latino people in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census. That’s nearly 19% of the total population. Nevertheless, Latinos made up 4% of large U.S. companies’ most senior executives, according to the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. Venture capital firms...
