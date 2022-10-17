MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Two WVU alumni and former teammates are set to face one another in the MLS Cup Playoffs Thursday night. Center-backs Jack Elliott of the Philadelphia Union and Ray Gaddis of FC Cincinnati kick off on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Elliott’s Union are the top team in the East and earned a bye in the first round, while Gaddis’s FC Cincinnati advanced to the second round after earning a 2-1 victory over NY Red Bulls.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO