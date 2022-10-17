ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Updates on this week's Susquehanna Valley crime stories

Across the Susquehanna Valley this week, there were multiple shootings, a body was found and one leader reached out to the community, asking them to help police stop a serial robber. Video above: Search warrant details what was found in home where child was fatally shot. We've put together some...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Shooting victim found dead in wooden area in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide. Investigators said a man's body was found around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between Hall Manor and the Park Apartments community. The man had at least one gunshot wound, police said. Police said it's not clear how long...
HARRISBURG, PA
Serial armed robber targets York businesses

YORK, Pa. — A serial armed robber is targeting businesses in York and has threatened to kill people, police say. The robber has held up at least five businesses – including convenience stores, restaurants and bodegas – between early January and two weeks ago. Police said the...
YORK, PA
Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania

Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FAA investigating an accident involving a plane in York County

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an accident involving a plane in York County. The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. at the Thomasville Airport, near Airport and South Grant roads, in Jackson Township. According to an airport employee,the single-engine plane made a hard landing just shy of the runway....
YORK COUNTY, PA
Police find wounded man, bullet-riddled car in East Petersburg

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Police found a wounded man and a bullet-riddled car at a Lancaster County Turkey Hill on Wednesday afternoon. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to the Turkey Hill on Main Street in East Petersburg around 4:45 p.m. "The reporting person, a clerk at Turkey Hill,...
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Crashes causing slowdowns on some south-central Pa. roads

There are several crashes causing problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning. A rollover crash has shut down Route 74/Delta Road in both directions between Browntown Road and New Bridgeville Road in Chanceford Township. Lancaster County. UPDATE: A lane restriction on Route 30/Lincoln Highway in East Lampeter Township has been...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
McCormick Riverfront Library in Harrisburg expands

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's been years in the making but the McCormick Riverfront Library in Harrisburg has expanded, merging the existing library with the former home of one of its founders. Library staff hosted a 'grand re-opening' on Thursday to unveil a host of new additions. As part of...
HARRISBURG, PA

