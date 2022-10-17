Read full article on original website
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police in Dauphin County look for missing 16-year-old girl
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Dauphin County are looking for a 16-year-old who was reported missing. Emercyn Winfindale was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Friday at her home in the 300 block of South Crawford Road in East Hanover Township. She is about 5 feet, 8 inches...
WGAL
Search warrant details what police found in Lancaster home where child was fatally shot
LANCASTER, Pa. — We're learning more about what Lancaster police found inside a home where ayoung child was shot and killed by a 3-year-old on Tuesday. According to a search warrant obtained by News 8, police said they found a 9MM handgun on a table next to the child's body. The gun had an extended 30-round magazine and no serial number, police said.
WGAL
Updates on this week's Susquehanna Valley crime stories
Across the Susquehanna Valley this week, there were multiple shootings, a body was found and one leader reached out to the community, asking them to help police stop a serial robber. Video above: Search warrant details what was found in home where child was fatally shot. We've put together some...
WGAL
Police release surveillance video of two gunmen in Lancaster County motel shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. — Investigators in Lancaster County have released surveillance video of the two people involved in a motel shooting. East Lampeter Township police said two males fired handguns into a room at the Budget Host Inn in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.
WGAL
Shooting victim found dead in wooden area in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide. Investigators said a man's body was found around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between Hall Manor and the Park Apartments community. The man had at least one gunshot wound, police said. Police said it's not clear how long...
WGAL
York police ask for help to give more security cameras to residents
YORK, Pa. — York has given a lot of security cameras to residents and is looking for help to provide more. Police started giving out the free security cameras in 2021 as a way to help older residents feel safer in their homes. "It's a small device, but yet...
WGAL
Serial armed robber targets York businesses
YORK, Pa. — A serial armed robber is targeting businesses in York and has threatened to kill people, police say. The robber has held up at least five businesses – including convenience stores, restaurants and bodegas – between early January and two weeks ago. Police said the...
WGAL
Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
WGAL
Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania
Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
WGAL
FAA investigating an accident involving a plane in York County
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an accident involving a plane in York County. The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. at the Thomasville Airport, near Airport and South Grant roads, in Jackson Township. According to an airport employee,the single-engine plane made a hard landing just shy of the runway....
WGAL
Police find wounded man, bullet-riddled car in East Petersburg
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Police found a wounded man and a bullet-riddled car at a Lancaster County Turkey Hill on Wednesday afternoon. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to the Turkey Hill on Main Street in East Petersburg around 4:45 p.m. "The reporting person, a clerk at Turkey Hill,...
WGAL
Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
WGAL
Crashes causing slowdowns on some south-central Pa. roads
There are several crashes causing problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning. A rollover crash has shut down Route 74/Delta Road in both directions between Browntown Road and New Bridgeville Road in Chanceford Township. Lancaster County. UPDATE: A lane restriction on Route 30/Lincoln Highway in East Lampeter Township has been...
WGAL
Latino civil rights groups file lawsuit against York County to ensure Spanish language services for election
Latino civil rights groups say they are suing the York County Board of Elections over a failure to provide Spanish-language materials and assistance as required by law. LatinoJustice PRLDEF and Dechert LLP filed a complaint this week in federal district court on behalf of CASA and Puerto Rican voters. The...
WGAL
Crash that was causing slowdowns on Route 30 near Columbia now cleared
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash that was causing delays on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Friday morning has been cleared. The crash was causing major backlogs in the eastbound lanes on the bridge over the Susquehanna River near the Columbia Exit (see video above). Again, crews have cleared...
WGAL
Operation Wildcat indoor yard sale to benefit Mechanicsburg students in need
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Operation Wildcat's 19th indoor yard sale is being held Friday and Saturday in Cumberland County. All proceeds benefit students and families in need in the Mechanicsburg Area School District. Since 2007, Operation Wildcat yard sales have raised more than $227,000. The yard sale runs until 8...
WGAL
Funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will be held Monday
The funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will take place Monday. The service is set for 1 p.m. in Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery on Highland Avenue. Smithgall died Tuesday at the age of 77.
WGAL
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets share jackpot; one sold in Harrisburg, one in New Castle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets will split a jackpot of $200,000. One of the tickets was sold in Dauphin County, and the other was sold in Lawrence County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on Oct. 20, 2022: 2-3-7-11-12. The winners...
WGAL
Trap Neuter Return program being used to control feral cat population in Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — There's growing support for a volunteer-driven effort to humanely control the feral cat population in Cumberland County. The felines are trapped in non-harmful cages, taken to Nobody's Cats Foundation to be spayed or neutered, and returned to where they came from. Volunteer Marcy Domen said Mechanicsburg...
WGAL
McCormick Riverfront Library in Harrisburg expands
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's been years in the making but the McCormick Riverfront Library in Harrisburg has expanded, merging the existing library with the former home of one of its founders. Library staff hosted a 'grand re-opening' on Thursday to unveil a host of new additions. As part of...
