Storms return Tuesday
A cold front approaches Tuesday from the west, passing from west to east across the state Tuesday evening. Before the front arrives, a line of storms will develop ahead of this cold front.
Western Mexico braces for Sunday landfall of Category 3 Hurricane Roslyn
Hurricane Roslyn, barreling towards Mexico as a major Category 3 storm, is expected to make landfall Sunday morning, bringing dangerous storm surge and flooding to parts of the country, forecasters said.
