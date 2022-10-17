Truck crashes into Walmart, ends up in deli area of Taylorsville big box store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Attorney Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says you should never give a recorded statement to an insurance company after a car accident. He says, if you do, you may find down the road - you comments or statements are used against you. They tend to use the information they receive right after a crash to try and minimize your injuries or the case that you have.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO