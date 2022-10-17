Truck crashes into Walmart, ends up in deli area of Taylorsville big box store

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 arrested after 9 year-old was locked in freezing dog kennel overnight, NC sheriff says
It was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, officials report.
WBTV
Man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, multiple firearms in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly broke into a home and stole multiple firearms and a vehicle in Lincoln County. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in happened on Thursday in the 3300 block of Long Shoals Road, which is just west of the South Fork Catawba River in Lincolnton.
Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
Passenger killed in Mooresville crash; speeding a factor, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A driver’s high speed likely contributed to a crash that killed a man in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, police said. Mooresville officers went to the crash on Timber Road near Shearers Road just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had collided.
Horrific Interstate 77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
WBTV
Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
ourdavie.com
Arrest made in national theft ring
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman last week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
WYFF4.com
Driver identified in deadly Cherokee County crash after tractor-trailer goes in ditch, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A tractor-trailer driver who was killed in a deadly crash this week has been identified. According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, Joseph Ryan Taylor, 43, of Lake Wylie, South Carolina died Tuesday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center just after 2:30 p.m. following the crash, Fowler said.
No people hurt, several pets die in Hickory house fire, officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — Residents were able to escape when their home caught fire on Thursday afternoon in Hickory, but several pets died in the blaze, according to the Hickory Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded before 5 p.m. to 25th Avenue NW near North Center Street and found heavy...
Man dies after crossing center line, causing head-on crash on Rowan County highway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A driver died after crossing the center line on a Rowan County highway, North Carolina state troopers confirmed. Investigators said the crash, which involved three vehicles, happened at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Troopers were called to Highway 152, a little more than 5 miles west of China Grove.
Affidavit: Charlotte auto repair shop lied about vehicles emissions tests
CHARLOTTE — We now know why federal and state agents searched an auto repair shop in northeast Charlotte earlier this year after a search warrant affidavit was released to Action 9 this week. It was January 19 when Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke had gotten a tip that agents were...
WBTV
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month. A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.
WCNC
Attorney Shane Smith says: never give a recorded statement to an insurance company after an accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Attorney Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says you should never give a recorded statement to an insurance company after a car accident. He says, if you do, you may find down the road - you comments or statements are used against you. They tend to use the information they receive right after a crash to try and minimize your injuries or the case that you have.
2 roofers flown to hospital for chain-reaction crash in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Two people headed to a roofing job in Catawba County were flown to the hospital Wednesday morning after a serious crash. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty arrived at the scene around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, along Highway 16 near Balls Creek Road. The crash involved a...
ourdavie.com
Thursday traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges
A Mocksville woman faces multiple charges after the vehicle she was driving was stopped for displaying a stolen license plate on Thursday, Oct. 20 at approximately 11:39 p.m. Deputies from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus. Deputies made contact with the driver,...
Woman throws bleach on elderly North Carolina bus driver
Police and medics responded to the 4600 block of Central Avenue; the driver with burns on her face was taken to the hospital once crews arrived.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
6 Charged: 30,000+ grams of fentanyl, 2,500+ of cocaine, among other drugs seized in Clover & Rock Hill, deputies say
Javaris Johnson, Quonzy Hope, Thomas Perry, Timario Gayton, India Dixon, and Jajuana Johnson were dealt numerous drug charges.
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
Comments / 2