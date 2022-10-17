Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Growing Roots Early Learning Center Launches in Kalispell
In the last few years, administrators at Immanuel Lutheran Communities, an assisted living facility in Kalispell, have struggled to maintain a full staff of 300 employees as the nonprofit company follows a local and nationwide trend of a tight labor market. Managers have been steadily ramping up their employee packages,...
Pam a Voice of Common Sense
Far away from the “Beltway Bubble” of Washington D.C., county government is on the frontline of every issue facing policy makers and our communities. That’s why we need local elected officials with the knowledge and know-how to serve their constituents. For nearly a decade, I’ve had the...
Whitefish Council Approves Subdivision Between Highway 93 and Whitefish River
The Whitefish City Council this week approved preliminary plans for a 29-lot subdivision off Highway 93 on a 13.45-acre parcel of land west of the Whitefish River. The council voted unanimously in favor of the subdivision, although councilors Steve Qunell and Frank Sweeney were absent from the meeting. Tracy Poole...
Judge Denies Bail Reduction for Man Accused in Martin City Homicide
A Flathead County District Court judge denied a bail reduction motion for Del Orrin Crawford, a 40-year-old Kila man accused of shooting two Hungry Horse residents outside a Martin City bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband in August. Judge Dan Wilson at the Oct. 19 bail hearing...
