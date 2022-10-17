Read full article on original website
Drew
5d ago
It’s not like the old days where the keys would be in the ignition. I’m finding this somewhat hysterical. Would have loved to see their faces when the car died.
Adrienne Arthur
5d ago
The mayors of both Milwaukee and Waukesha must find a way to stop making our region into the dumping ground of the Midwest. Many of these criminals and their families are newcomers from nearby cities that are in the process of getting gentrified.
sergeant smack
5d ago
More scholars helping our community. Glad the brahs are enriching our cities
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 6 wounded, 100 casings at scene, police say
MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side left six people – including a teen boy – wounded early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Milwaukee police said roughly 100 shell casings were found at the scene near Fond du Lac and Hoyt. The six who were shot range in age from 17 to 36 and were taken to a hospital; they are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield police chase, car possibly stolen; 4 arrested
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police chase ended with a crash and four people in custody Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Officers spotted a silver Kia, which was possibly stolen, near 51st and Edgerton. The car fled, and the pursuit began. A tire deflation device and PIT maneuver were used to...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 38th and Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 38th and Congress. Police say the 30-year-old male victim was found outside the location with a fatal gunshot wound. There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information, please contact Milwaukee police at (414)935-7360.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 8 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22 responded to at least four separate shootings. At least one person was killed and at least eight people, including a 17-year-old boy, were wounded. 32nd and Center. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
seehafernews.com
Woman Kidnapped, Shot-At In Downtown Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police say a woman wasn’t hurt despite being abducted and shot at. It happened yesterday afternoon near 6th and Vliet. Police say a man abducted a woman, but she escaped. As she was running away, officers say the man shot at her. He was arrested, and she wasn’t...
CBS 58
Police investigate 39-year-old man shot near 32nd & Locust
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say they are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 22 at about 1:00 a.m. near 32nd and Locust Streets. According to officials, a 39-year-old male victim was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say this investigation...
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as authorities originally reported. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called...
Beloit Police arrest man wanted in killing of 5-year-old Wisconsin girl
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday, Beloit Police assisted with the apprehension of Jordan Leavy Carter, 35, who was wanted in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday. Police said Carter was wanted for several additional felonies. He was arrested around 4 p.m. near East Grand Avenue and […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting; men charged after 2 killed, 2 wounded
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men – one from Illinois, the other from Georgia – have been charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September. Police say 29-year-old Kendal Readus of North Chicago, Illinois was the shooter and 29-year-old James...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting; Crishawn Clemons arrested
RACINE, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals Service and the Racine Police Department captured and arrested Crishawn Clemons at his home in Racine on Thursday, Oct. 20. Clemons was wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson in Racine this past March. The shooting happened on...
CBS 58
Police outraged after multiple 'active shooter' alerts turn out to be a hoax across Wisconsin schools
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are outraged after at least 13 schools reported an alleged "swat call" of a possible active shooter situation early Thursday morning, Oct. 20. State and local police have confirmed it was all a hoax. Kenosha police told CBS 58 they are upset that a terrorist...
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
Waukesha parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks has heated exchange with judge
Testimony continued Wednesday in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 2 men fatally shot outside Milwaukee bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two men were shot and killed outside of a bar in Milwaukee this summer. Police believe one of them was the target and the other was an innocent bystander. Milwaukee police say these two men were leaving a bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Avenue...
CBS 58
Tense day in courtroom as week three of Darrell Brooks trial wraps up
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Another tense day in the courtroom as week three of the Darrell Brooks trial comes to a close. Brooks is facing 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. "Your life is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee the other in West Milwaukee. 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee. Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at...
CBS 58
Two people rescued after crashing sailboat
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
CBS 58
Woman fatally struck by car while walking dog near Appleton and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police confirm with CBS 58 that a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while she was walking her dog on Thursday night. MPD believes the accident happened around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Appleton and Silver Spring. The victim died at the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Johnny Burnett sentenced; 40 years in August 2020 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - An argument during a night out in August 2020 ended the life of a Milwaukee man. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the shooter learned his fate at sentencing in Milwaukee County court. Prosecutors on Thursday told the court this is a case of someone being shot and killed over...
