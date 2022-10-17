The most boring of political races are typically judicial races. This is how it should be, as no one wants a bombastic show horse for a judge, and we don’t want judges to be partisan. Impartiality almost always requires monotony, which is why very little attention or money are given to judicial races. It’s a demanding job, the cases keep coming, your schedule is defined by the Court’s docket, and there isn’t a “work from home” option. It’s also a lonely job; the rules for the judicial profession are strict and require isolation from lawyer colleagues and litigants to prevent the appearance of impropriety. My desire to be a judge ended long ago, mostly because I lack the temperament and prefer to be a player rather than referee. Despite my mother’s disappointment, there’s no doubt the Montana judiciary thanks me for not attempting to join their ranks.

