Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Posts Message About Buccaneers’ Struggles In 2022 Season

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

The seven-time Super Bowl champion believes the Bucs have far more to give.

It’s no secret that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers haven’t gotten off to the start they hoped for this season, but the seven-time Super Bowl champ wants to reassure the team’s faithful fanbase that he believes the team can play better.

Fresh off of a dreadful loss to the 2–4 Steelers Sunday, Brady took to Instagram Monday to make a vow that Tampa Bay will turn things around after an underwhelming 3–3 start.

“Football is hard. We’re not playing like we are capable. We’re in it together. We’ll turn it around #GoBucs,” Brady wrote in the post’s caption.

The latest debacle for Brady and the Bucs came on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh when the offense sputtered once again and fell to the Steelers, 20–18. Tampa scored just one touchdown and settled for four field goals during the contest.

Nobody was more frustrated than Brady, who finished the game 25-of-40 for 243 yards and a touchdown. During the closing minute of the first half, the Tampa quarterback was furious with the offense’s lack of production and was seen berating his offensive line on the sidelines .

The struggle to put points on the board began well before Sunday’s loss to the Steelers as the Buccaneers rank 20th in the league in points per game, averaging just 20.2 points per contest. In particular, Tampa has labored in the first half, scoring just three touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of games this year.

The disappointing performance on offense has resulted in losses to the Packers and Steelers and unconvincing wins over NFC South rivals like the Falcons and Saints. While injuries have plagued the Super Bowl LV champs, a turnaround seems like a tall task, even with a healthier roster.

However, Brady’s track record certainly earns him and the Bucs the benefit of the doubt. The seven-time Super Bowl winner will look to make good on his promise to Tampa fans beginning this weekend with a game against the 1–5 Panthers.

Sports Illustrated

