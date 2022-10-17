ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dua Lipa says ‘simple pleasure’ of reading has helped her through ‘hectic’ times

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osYab_0icjrBaY00
Dua Lipa says the ‘simple pleasure’ of reading has helped her through ‘hectic’ times (PA) (PA Wire)

Dua Lipa says the “simple pleasure” of reading helped her through “hectic” times on tour and to connect with her heritage.

In a keynote speech given at the 2022 Booker Prize ceremony, the singer-songwriter, 27, said good writing “has the power to make people feel seen”.

The award was won by Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka for his novel The Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida and presented by the Queen Consort.

In her remarks during the event, at The Roundhouse in London, Lipa credited Ismail Kadare, who won the inaugural International Booker Prize, for testing her language skills as a child.

“It’s such an honour to be amongst some of the world’s greatest literary minds to talk about one of the most profound joys in the world: the simple pleasure of reading a book,” she said.

“Reading is a passion that has taken many forms for me. Like countless other London school children, my early obsessions included Roald Dahl and Malorie Blackman, both of whom gave me little pearls of wisdom that still guide me today.”

Lipa said Kadare’s work also helped her “connect with my family’s heritage and identity as Kosovan Albanians”.

“I learned about the Albanian spirit of resistance, that same stubborn determination that keeps Kosovans fighting for international recognition for our independence today,” she said.

The Brit Award winner continued: “I often wonder if authors realise just how many gifts they give us.

Today, touring commitments take me all over the globe and life is often hectic. Sometimes just to survive, I need to adopt a tough exterior. And at these times, it is books that soften me

Dua Lipa

“Today, touring commitments take me all over the globe and life is often hectic. Sometimes just to survive, I need to adopt a tough exterior.

“And at these times, it is books that soften me.

“Good writing has the power to make people feel seen and has to tell stories that the world has ignored.

“We all just want to love and to be loved and to find our place in the world, and authors really help us do that.”

Earlier this year, Lipa launched a podcast – Dua Lipa: At Your Service – in which she speaks to guests including renowned authors.

Concluding her remarks, she addressed the shortlisted authors, saying: “Whether your book was something you wrote solely for yourself, to change the world or simply because you felt like you had to, thank you for allowing us into the worlds that you create.

“It really does mean a lot to us readers.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ricky Gervais mocks James Corden being banned from New York restaurant

Ricky Gervais retweeted a post by a fan mocking James Corden after it emerged that he was temporarily banned from a New York restaurant.The Late Late Show presenter was accused of “abusive” behaviour to waiting staff at Balthazar in Manhattan by the restaurant’s owner, who has since retracted the ban after confirming that Corden had called him to apologise.Gervais retweeted a post by a Twitter user named Sue, which read: “James f***ing Corden #AfterLife @rickygervais Worst. Dinner party. Ever.”Sign up for our newsletters.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

100-year-old former Wren among first to receive ‘lovely’ card from the King

A former Wren who was among the first people to receive birthday cards from the King and Queen Consort said she will proudly display the greetings from the third monarch in her life.Ruth Park-Pearson, from Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, turned 100 on Friday and was delighted when the card signed by both Charles and Camilla arrived the following day.The greeting said: “My wife and I are so pleased to know that you celebrated your one hundredth birthday on 21st of October 2022.“This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion.”The card features a photograph of the...
The Independent

Jack Black serenades young fan with favourite School of Rock song

Jack Black has been filmed meeting a young fan, before serenading him with his favourite song from School of Rock.The 53-year-old actor was at a hospice care event in California, where he met 15-year-old Abraham, who is receiving palliative care.The teen tells Black, who plays teacher, Mr Schneebly, how his favourite song from the 2003 film is “In the End of Time,” before being surprised with his very own rendition.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Maisie Williams calls Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘biggest film disappointment of the year’

Maisie Williams has torn into Spider-Man: No Way Home, calling it the “biggest film disappointment of the year”..The Game of Thrones actor was asked to name a recent film that didn’t live up to its promise on the latest episode of her podcast, and she selected the Marvel film, which was released in December 2021.“My biggest film disappointment was the new Spider-Man – it just wasn't my fave,” she said on Frank Film Club.“They had Benedict Cumberbatch come in and play Doctor Strange, and then they had the three Spider-Men together and I feel like they were just so...
The Independent

Voices: We can celebrate diversity without erasing Blackness

At this time last year, if you’d asked me if Black History Month was relevant, I would have said “probably not”. I had stopped celebrating it years before, and I was feeling completely disheartened.The memory of one incident in particular solidified my stance. In 2018, I had planned a Black History Month campaign for a local radio station. On the hour for a minute, listeners would hear about a monumental Black person throughout history who had inspired others. I felt really proud to have curated something that was shining a light on Black people in the London borough of Wandsworth.I...
The Independent

Maternity consultant turned artist to unveil new works at art fair

A maternity consultant, who uses art to challenge the “huge stigma” and “sexualisation” around breastfeeding, is set to unveil new artworks at an exhibition next month.Afif El-Khuffash, a neonatologist and lactation consultant at Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital, has swapped his stethoscope for a paintbrush in his spare time with the aim of confronting society’s “judgment” of how Irish mothers feed their babies.The father-of-two said he wants to depict the emotions, struggles and elation that comes with the breastfeeding journey.“Women are always judged, no matter what choice they make,” Dr El-Khuffash said.“We should never judge mothers but simply provide the support and...
The Independent

Gogglebox fans share same complaint after scheduling change

Gogglebox fans have been left unimpressed after a scheduling change by Channel 4.The popular entertainment series was set to broadcast a new episode on Friday (21 October), but was moved to the following day instead.This was due to the airing of Friday Night Live in place of Gogglebox’s usual slot.Channel 4 stated: “It’s one for your diary. Brand new Gogglebox isn’t on its usual Friday night spot. Saturday at 9pm is your go-to for this week over on Channel 4.”Fans of the show, who had been patiently waiting for the new episode, shared their frustration with the news on...
The Independent

Strictly viewers call out BBC series for ‘stitching up’ Molly Rainford

Strictly Come Dancing fans are calling out the show for “stitching up” Molly Rainford.Actor Rainford, who is a former Britain’s Got Talent contestant, has become one of this year’s fan favourites, but her followers were left disappointed with her latest performance.However, instead of criticising her efforts, the failure is being attributed to the song choice and choreography, which was devised by her professional partner Carlos Gu.The latest episode celebrated the BBC’s centenery with each celebrity dancing to a variety of popular theme tunes of show’s that have aired throughout the channel’s history.Rainford perform a street dance to Grange Hill’s theme,...
The Independent

Mum fools family into thinking she’d forgotten to cook Thanksgiving turkey with ultra-realistic cake

A mother fooled her family into thinking she’d forgotten to put the turkey in the oven for Thanksgiving – until she cut into the “raw meat” revealing it was a cake.Fernanda Pacheco, 50, brought out the hyper-realistic cake and proceeded to cut into what they her family thought was a raw turkey.It’s not the first time Fernanda has tricked her offspring. Previously she pranked her daughter, Reanna, 15, into thinking she’d got her a Big Mac from McDonalds when it was actually a chocolate fudge cake.Fernanda got into baking in 2010 after seeing artists create amazing cakes on YouTube.She used...
The Independent

Voices: Henry Dimbleby: We have children breaking down and crying because of hunger

“We have children breaking down and crying because of hunger.” This awful testimony comes from the headteacher of a multi-academy trust I spoke to recently. It’s just one example of the realities of a child hunger crisis that schools up and down the country are witnessing every day.The headteacher, Dr Nick Capstick, told me: “Just over half our pupils do not get free school meals but would be defined as living in poverty. Many arrive at school hungry and, as the day progresses, they become distracted and unable to concentrate because they think only of food.To make change happen,...
The Independent

The Independent

890K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy