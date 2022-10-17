ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autumn Colors Express 2022 sold out

By Rebecca Stalnaker
 5 days ago

BREAKING NEWS: Officials with Autumn Colors Express have announced that the 2022 trip is officially sold out. Passengers will arrive in Hinton for Railroad Days on Oct. 20, 21, 22 and 23.

For more information, go to autumncolorsexpresswv.com.

Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike

Twenty-seven individuals came together Sunday, October 16, to hike the Potts Valley Rail-Trail. Group hikes like this one were started to promote healthy and active communities, as well as a means to explore new places. The leaves were beautiful, the company was fabulous, food tasty, and precipitation minimal during the event. During the outing, Susan, a hiking participant, reunited with her dog that had been missing for seven days. "Marigold" had gone missing approximately seven miles from where she and her owner reunited along the trail to the joy of everyone in the group! The trailhead begins in West Virginia, near the Virginia border, on the Waiteville Road in Monroe County. The railroad line was used by Norfolk and Western Railway between 1909 and 1932 to haul raw materials out of the mountainous environment. Though in the Appalachian Mountains, the trail bed has a mild grade, which made it easy for trains with heavy cargo to pull and for present-day hikers to enjoy the five-mile section of the trail. Thanks to WVU Monroe County Extension Service and Friends of Monroe for sponsoring this event! The post Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike appeared first on The Hinton News.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
Memories of the Past: Horror Halloweens with Dad

I can't remember a time when horror wasn't a part of my life. My Dad always told me that Jaws was the first movie he ever took me to. That might explain why I still love shark attack movies. I was never one of those girls that wanted to be a princess when I was growing up. Morticia Addams was always who I dressed up as and tried to emulate. Never Wednesday, oh no. Always Morticia. I still have a Morticia costume in my cosplay wardrobe. As Halloween draws ever closer, one of my best memories is of my Dad...
HINTON, WV
City of Hinton gains four buses

The City of Hinton recently acquired four Hybrid Buses from the Kanawha Valley Regional Transit Authority. Currently, the City will utilize them to aid in transportation for visitors arriving on the Autumn Colors Express train for Railroad Days. According to a statement by City Councilman Jim Leslie, the buses are clean and in excellent condition. […] The post City of Hinton gains four buses appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Annual Summers FFA poinsettia sale announced

Summers County FFA recently announced the start of its annual poinsettia sale. According to the announcement, all orders are due by Nov. 15 and must be paid at the time of ordering. Three colors are available, all come in a six-and-a-half-inch pot for $12. To place an order, contact an FFA member or reach out […] The post Annual Summers FFA poinsettia sale announced appeared first on The Hinton News.
City of Hinton receives Pilot Project grant

Governor Jim Justice recently announced grant awards for the Pilot Project, administered by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP). The City of Hinton was among the recipients as one of only 18 municipalities to receive a grant. The newly established Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program through WVDEP is providing the funding for reimbursement of demolition projects. The City of Hinton has been awarded a grant of $170,500 to remove dilapidated structures within the city. Hinton's Mayor, Jack Scott, said, "We're excited about the Pilot Project. It falls in line with one of the goals of this administration,...
HINTON, WV
Summers County Toy Fund Accepting Applications

If your family lives in Summers County and is in need of assistance for Christmas, you may pick up an application at the Summers County DHHR office at 322 Summers St. Hinton, WV. Applications are available starting November 1, 2022. The deadline to apply will be November 30, 2022. The program can assist Summers County […] The post Summers County Toy Fund Accepting Applications  appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
West Virginia’s Bridge Day is back after pandemic break

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Thrillseekers from around the world are heading to southern West Virginia for a bridge-jumping event that was called off the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday’s Bridge Day festival in Fayetteville is the one day each year that it’s legal to jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge […] The post West Virginia’s Bridge Day is back after pandemic break appeared first on The Hinton News.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Helping Hands Mini Mart scheduled

The date for the next "Helping Hands Mini Mart" has been set for Nov. 6 (the first Sunday of November) from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. We have coats and jackets, clothing (men's, women's and children) and shoes, as well as non-perishable food. Everything is clean and in great shape. Come out to the Mini Mart and be blessed with...GOOD STUFF FOR FREE. Refreshments will be served. The Mini Mart is located at The Ministry Place, 221 Temple Street Hinton, WV 25951. For more information, call 304-466-8200 The post Helping Hands Mini Mart scheduled appeared first on The Hinton News.
Hinton Railroad Days returns

The Hinton Railroad Days Festival is making a triumphant return to the area. In recent years, the community feared the festival would end due to unforeseen circumstances with the train and Amtrack. The train that always provided passage to the event from Charleston, The New River Train, ran for what many believed to be the last time in 2018; however, state and local officials fought to reinstate the annual trip. The following year, officials accomplished their goal, and the Autumn Colors Express was born. Sadly, the pandemic kept the festival from happening in the two subsequent years. On October 20,...
HINTON, WV
Pipestem Park trunk or treat event announced

Pipestem State Park is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 29 between 2 and 4 p.m. The event will take place in the Park Headquarters parking lot. The post Pipestem Park trunk or treat event announced appeared first on The Hinton News.
PIPESTEM, WV
Concord University will host FASA Sunday Workshop

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Concord University will host a FAFSA workshop on Sunday, November 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. at University Point on the Athens campus for current college students and high school seniors. Students and families participating should bring their FSA ID, social security number, and 2021 tax records. Those attending will also be entered to win a $500 Concord University tuition voucher for students who plan to enroll in Fall 2023 classes at CU. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is used to determine who gets financial aid and how much they’ll receive. The sooner you apply, the more financial aid you may qualify for. To register for the FAFSA Sunday Workshop, visit Concord’s website at apply.concord.edu/register/fa_Sunday22. For more information, please contact the Financial Aid Office at 304-384-6069. The post Concord University will host FASA Sunday Workshop appeared first on The Hinton News.
ATHENS, WV
Hinton fall decorating contest winners announced

The City of Hinton recently held a fall decorating contest for local homes and businesses. Judging has occurred in two categories; business and residential. The city has announced the winners, and prizes have been awarded. First-place winners received $100, second place received $75, third place received $50, and fourth place took home $25. Pictured are all four residential winners and all four business winners. To participate in future decorating contests, contact City Hall at 304-466-3255 after the contest is announced. Residential Winners: [caption id="attachment_7228" align="aligncenter" width="2625"] Second Place in the Residential Category.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_7231" align="aligncenter" width="2625"] Third Place in the Residential Category.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_7232" align="aligncenter" width="2399"] Fourth Place in the Residential Category.[/caption] Business Winners: [caption id="attachment_7233" align="aligncenter" width="3500"] First Place in the Business Category: Otter & Oak[/caption] [caption id="attachment_7234" align="aligncenter" width="3500"] Second Place in the Business Category: Detra's Boutique.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_7235" align="aligncenter" width="3500"] Third Place in the Business Category: Loaves and Fishes.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_7235" align="alignnone" width="3500"] Third Place in the Business Category: Loaves and Fishes.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_7236" align="aligncenter" width="3500"] Fourth Place in the Business Category: Hinton Floral.[/caption] The post Hinton fall decorating contest winners announced appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
CU’s Delta Mu Delta International Business Honor Society announces new members

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – The Omicron Psi chapter of the Delta Mu Delta International Business Honor Society at Concord University announces the induction of new student and honorary members. The induction was held on Tuesday, October 4 at 4 p.m. in the State Room of the Student Center and was led by the chapter co-advisor, Dr. Charlotte Davis. The current officers assisted Dr. Davis in the induction ceremony. President Alex Watty, Vice President Colin Wiley, and Secretary Briana Riley presented new members with their certificates and Delta Mu Delta pins. The new student members are: Danny Spence, Mary L....
ATHENS, WV
Summers County Toy Fund Seeking Donations:

The Summers County Toy Fund is seeking individuals, businesses, civic groups, churches, etc. to adopt children for Christmas. If you would like to adopt a child please contact Darrell Lilly at (304) 466-0476 or Stacy Ford, at (304) 575-7026. If you are unable to adopt a child but would like to donate there are several […] The post Summers County Toy Fund Seeking Donations:   appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Recycling Center open house rescheduled

The Summers County Solid Waste Authority has rescheduled the Recycling Center Open House for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meal options include a hotdog or hamburger, chips and water for a $5 donation. All of the proceeds go directly to the operation of the new Summers County Recycling Collections Center. The post Recycling Center open house rescheduled appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Free Thanksgiving dinners, again!

This year, you can sign up for free, hot Thanksgiving dinners delivered on Thanksgiving Day. However, you must sign up this month. Orders cannot be accepted after Oct. 30. To place an order for dinners, fill out a request slip, which is available at several local places listed below. Orders are only available for Summers County residents. The Community Thanksgiving Meal project is a 100 percent volunteer effort and is paid for solely by donations from businesses, individuals and local churches. Because of restrictions during Covid, they were not available for the past two years. Their goal this year is to provide...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Summers County Courthouse News for Oct. 5 – 11

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Oct. 5 - 11. Marriages Darrell Ray Sharp III to Amanda Nicole Bonds. Fiduciaries Anna Belle Lewis, Administrator of the John Warren Lewis estate; Norman Edward Farley Jr. and Debbie Sue Ballard, Administrators of the Norman Edward Farley Sr. estate; Norman Edward Farley Jr. and Debbie Sue Ballard, Administrators of the Barbara Lucille Farley estate. Land Transfers Maria Hale and Kenneth L Hale and William C Hale and Edward Hale to Sean Gore and Casonia Shortridge, one-fifth of an acre, Talcott District; Jack David Woodrum and Debra A Woodrum to Joseph W Meadows Jr., Part of Lots Numbers 5 & 6 Block 8, City of Hinton District; MDH Holding Inc. to Harold J Hart III, 131.54 acres more or less, Talcott District; Cindy L Adkins to Columbus R Gill, Lot, City of Hinton District; Janet Armstrong to Glen Peter Tanner, 60.638 acres more or less, Green Sulphur District; Adam Colton Smith and John Jeffrey "Jack" Harless to Kevin R Wolfe and Tammy Wolfe, Lot 7, Talcott District. RELATED: Click here to see past editions of Summers County Courthouse news The post Summers County Courthouse News for Oct. 5 – 11 appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
October is the ideal time for a zipline adventure

PIPESTEM, WV, (Hinton News) – In the fall, as the forests of West Virginia come alive with spectacular colors, the most exciting way to experience the fall foliage is ziplining through the mountains and over the gorges at West Virginia’s Pipestem State Park. Cooler fall temperatures have now replaced the heat of summer -- making it the very best time of the year for ziplining. Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tours are open through the end of October and take visitors flying 300 feet in the air from tree to tree under a canopy of colored leaves. The ziplines offer...
PIPESTEM, WV
Christmas at The Greenbrier movie to premiere on Thanksgiving

FOX Nation just announced that a new original Christmas film set at The Greenbrier Resort is debuting on the platform. The film is titled Christmas at The Greenbrier and will debut on Thanksgiving. According to a press release, the president of the streaming service, Jason Klarman, said, "We are ecstatic to mark the upcoming holiday season with the release of our second original film and provide our subscribers with a top-tier offering in a genre we know they love. The Greenbrier was an ideal setting to bring this movie to life and we’re incredibly proud of the product.” The upcoming film stars...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Monongahela National Forest Hiring Recreation Technicians in White Sulphur Springs and Neola

ELKINS, W.Va., (Hinton News) – Monongahela National Forest will be hiring multiple permanent seasonal forestry technicians to work in the recreation program with duty locations in Neola and White Sulphur Springs. The positions work 13 pay periods per year maintaining recreation sites in the national forest including daily scheduling, managing cleanups, providing information and patrolling. […] The post Monongahela National Forest Hiring Recreation Technicians in White Sulphur Springs and Neola appeared first on The Hinton News.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
