Sacramento, CA

Harrison Barnes looks ahead to the Kings season opener in Sacramento vs. Trail Blazers

By Sean Cunningham
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes analyzes the progress made in Sacramento’s training camp, the undefeated preseason schedule, Wednesday’s season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers and the talents on display from his rookie teammates at the annual Fan Fest.

FOX40

