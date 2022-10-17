Harrison Barnes looks ahead to the Kings season opener in Sacramento vs. Trail Blazers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes analyzes the progress made in Sacramento’s training camp, the undefeated preseason schedule, Wednesday’s season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers and the talents on display from his rookie teammates at the annual Fan Fest.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
