Jennifer Garner, Terry Crews, Seth Meyers and More Celebrate National Book Month in SAG-AFTRA Foundation Video

By EJ Panaligan
 5 days ago

To celebrate October being National Book Month, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation released a new promotional video for its reading initiative Storyline Online featuring actors and children’s literacy advocates Nancy Cartwright, Terry Crews, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Garner, Joel McHale and Seth Meyers.

Endorsed by the American Federation of Teachers, the reading initiative also offers free educational activity guides aligned with Common Core Standards. The guides provide supplemental learning resources and support for teachers in classrooms, in addition to parents with school-aged children at home.

“All kids need to know is that while you may have best friends out there in the real world, here at Storyline Online, you have book friends,” Garner says in the video.

Garner, in addition to the rest of the video’s cast, has read for Storyline Online over the last two years. All of the involved talent have donated their time to the initiative to help raise awareness and support for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s free children’s literacy program, which has received more than 900 million views worldwide since 2001.

“We have so much gratitude to those who have shared their gifts and talents to really bring this program to heights we never could have imagined,” said SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance. “Storyline Online proved to be an essential resource to hundreds of millions of families across the globe during the height of COVID while school was conducted from home, and we continue to see its educational impact as students reacclimate to in-person classrooms.”

In addition to the actors featured, the initiative boasts a cast of readers that includes Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Allison Janney, John Lithgow, Rami Malek, Chris Pine, Justin Theroux, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh and many others.

Check out the promo video below.

