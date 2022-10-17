Read full article on original website
WJCL
A Traffic Advisory Alert has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic advisory has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties. U.S. Hwy 17A is closed from Pocotaligo Road in Hampton County to Castle Hall Road in Beaufort County. Emergency Services...
Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
WJCL
'It's going to be incredibly difficult:' Criminal justice professor discusses Quinton Simon search
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are still searching a Chatham County landfill for the remains of 20-month-old Quinton Simon. The toddler has been missing for more than two weeks. His mother, Leilani Simon, has been named the prime suspect in his disappearance and presumed death. The FBI told reporters...
WJCL
Traffic Alert: Chatham County Parkway experiences lane closures after crane hits powerlines
SAVANNAH, Ga. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your WJCL certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic alert has been issued for Chatham County Parkway. Both east and westbound lanes along Chatham Parkway are currently closed after a crane hit some powerlines. Initially, only eastbound lanes were shut down for...
WJCL
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
WJCL
School District: Georgia bus driver arrested for DUI, with students on the bus
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence while driving their afternoon route with students on the bus. According to the Wayne County School district, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon and there were two students on the bus. 2 Mega Millions...
WJCL
Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
Jasper County corrections officer arrested for smuggling contraband
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested a now-former corrections officer after an investigation uncovered that he was smuggling contraband into the detention center where he worked. According to police, Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C. was arrested for Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. […]
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
WJCL
Beaufort County coroner identifies Seabrook man killed in moped crash
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Video above: Locals reacts to Quinton Simon's mother, grandmother taking shots hours after landfill search. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left the driver of a moped dead. SCHP was called at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday to Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road...
WJCL
Children's hospital in Savannah is running low on beds. Here's why its happening
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah children's hospital is running out of beds. It is all due to a rise in respiratory illnesses being seen all across the country. Doctors told WJCL 22 News it's not COVID-19 that is the problem. It is mainly flu cases and RSV cases they're seeing.
WJCL
Woman believed to be oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island turns 104
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island woman celebrated a big milestone this week when she turned 104 years young. Family and friends threw a party for Ethel Rivers, or, Sister Rivers as she's affectionately known, Tuesday at the Bluffton Senior Center. Ms. Rivers, born in 1918, visits the...
WJCL
Goodwill Southeast Georgia teams up with Mark Cuban Suit up Experience
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience is coming to Savannah Oct. 29. Local businesses and nonprofits have teamed up to help. Young men between the ages of 15 to 24 can get a new suit and important life skills for the job market. WJCL 22 is the sponsor. One of the community partners is Goodwill of Southeast Georgia. The organization showed me how there are teaching job seekers how to look and be the best in Savannah.
Police search for person of interest in check fraud case
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to check fraud. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.
wtoc.com
One person dies after crash in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided. The driver of...
WJCL
'The energy is incredible:' SCAD's 25th annual Film Festival kicks off with plenty of excitement
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Broughton Street was filled with film fanatics on Saturday who were ready to enjoy the opening night of SCAD's 25th annual Savannah Film Festival. "It's truly an honor to be here for the 25th year and on opening night too, I am really excited," said Eric Appel, director and writer for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."
WJCL
Big Powerball Win: Lottery ticket sold on Hilton Head Island worth $50,000
In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. The winning numbers from Monday are below:. Powerball – Monday, Oct. 17: 19-30-36-46-60 Powerball: 25.
WJCL
Ghost Pirates defeat Swamp Rabbits 5-4 in overtime thriller
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-4 in overtime Saturday night, getting their first action of their inaugural season. Ghost Pirates return to Savannah for their season home opener at Enmarket Arena on Saturday, Nov. 5 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
