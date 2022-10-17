Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Western scores late to beat Coldwater
JACKSON -- Ty Keeler scored the game winning touchdown on an 18-yard run with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter as Western trailed by multiple scores in its Week 9 game with Coldwater for a 35-28 win. Coldwater led 21-6 in the second quarter before an Alex Trudell score with...
MLive.com
Napoleon defense keeps getting stops in crossover win over Union City
UNION CITY -- Long, time-consuming drives were the order of the day for both teams in the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title game on Saturday. Napoleon had four drives which took eight or more plays. Union City had four that were seven or more plays. But those long drives did not...
MLive.com
Napoleon poised to take on tough Union City squad in crossover
NAPOLEON -- For the first time since 2017, the Napoleon Pirates are the football champions of the Cascades Conference. With that 6-0 run through league play, and 8-0 overall record, comes a chance to play in the title game of the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The Pirates will visit Union City on Saturday at 1 p.m.
MLive.com
Here are scores from Week 9 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from Friday’s slate of Week 9 high school football games in the Jackson area.
MLive.com
Tom Izzo likes his Michigan State team but is ready for its early lumps
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo likes his 2022-23 Michigan State team, with a good mix of veterans and young talent and a small but versatile roster. And he’ll still like his team if he wakes up on December 1 after the worst opening month of his coaching career.
MLive.com
Papa Kante, 4-star recruit, commits to Michigan basketball
Michigan has landed its first commitment for next year’s recruiting class. Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center and four-star prospect in the 2023 class, committed to Michigan on Thursday evening (Oct. 20). Kante announced his decision live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. His other finalists were Big Ten schools Maryland...
MLive.com
It’s game day, Jackson! Here is all you need to know for Week 9
JACKSON -- Here we are at the end of the regular season. It is Week 9 of high school football, which means for some teams this is the end of the road, and with others we are days away from learning where they will begin their playoff journeys. This week...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker hopes Michigan State gets injured players back for trip to No. 4 Michigan
This is a bye week for Michigan State before another rivalry matchup against Michigan. It’s a chance for the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) to prepare for the No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) and also to get healthy. Michigan State has been plagued by injuries this season, especially on...
MLive.com
Penn State players threw PB&Js at UM players during tunnel scuffle, Michigan staff says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Players from Penn State apparently threw more sandwiches than they did touchdown passes Saturday, at least that’s what one staffer with the Michigan Wolverines is saying. According to a tweet from the UM football team’s dietician Abigail O’Connor, several peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were...
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See Player of the Week winner and Week 9 area football schedule
We have reached the end of the high school football regular season and there are many great games across Metro Detroit to close it out. Before getting into the Metro Detroit football schedule for Week 9, let’s take a look at the results from the latest Metro Detroit Player of the Week poll.
MLive.com
Why a Michigan prep football team’s fate could hinge on the flip of a coin
On a Sunday morning in Oct. 2019, Rick Winbigler sat in the kitchen of Durand High School athletic director Bryan Carpenter with his eyes closed and adrenaline rushing through his body. The Clarkston native coached high-level prep football in in Oklahoma before making his way back to Michigan to turn...
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 9 Metro Detroit football matchups
We have finally made it to the end of the high school football regular season and there are plenty of great finales all across Metro Detroit this week. Last week, I had one of my best weeks of the season by going 16-4 with my picks. That pushed my number of correct picks into the triple digits and I now stand at 108-42 with a daunting week ahead of me.
MLive.com
From Lebanon to France to Ann Arbor, Youssef Khayat has found a home at Michigan
ANN ARBOR -- Youssef Khayat pulled up to a hotel in Paris late at night to meet the Michigan basketball team for the first time. His new teammates were waiting for him, some at street level, others up a few stairs in the lobby. They clapped and cheered as head coach Juwan Howard was the first to embrace him, with a hand slap and a hug.
MLive.com
The meaning behind the Michigan football team’s ‘Sack the Stigma’ shirts
ANN ARBOR -- Earlier this season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said his players have “big hearts” and “really care about others.” Their latest cause is another example. Several Wolverines have been wearing “Sack the Stigma” apparel on the field during pregame warmups, in press conferences,...
