Ann Arbor, MI

Jackson roundup: Western scores late to beat Coldwater

JACKSON -- Ty Keeler scored the game winning touchdown on an 18-yard run with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter as Western trailed by multiple scores in its Week 9 game with Coldwater for a 35-28 win. Coldwater led 21-6 in the second quarter before an Alex Trudell score with...
JACKSON, MI
Napoleon poised to take on tough Union City squad in crossover

NAPOLEON -- For the first time since 2017, the Napoleon Pirates are the football champions of the Cascades Conference. With that 6-0 run through league play, and 8-0 overall record, comes a chance to play in the title game of the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The Pirates will visit Union City on Saturday at 1 p.m.
UNION CITY, MI
Papa Kante, 4-star recruit, commits to Michigan basketball

Michigan has landed its first commitment for next year’s recruiting class. Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center and four-star prospect in the 2023 class, committed to Michigan on Thursday evening (Oct. 20). Kante announced his decision live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. His other finalists were Big Ten schools Maryland...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 9 Metro Detroit football matchups

We have finally made it to the end of the high school football regular season and there are plenty of great finales all across Metro Detroit this week. Last week, I had one of my best weeks of the season by going 16-4 with my picks. That pushed my number of correct picks into the triple digits and I now stand at 108-42 with a daunting week ahead of me.
DETROIT, MI
From Lebanon to France to Ann Arbor, Youssef Khayat has found a home at Michigan

ANN ARBOR -- Youssef Khayat pulled up to a hotel in Paris late at night to meet the Michigan basketball team for the first time. His new teammates were waiting for him, some at street level, others up a few stairs in the lobby. They clapped and cheered as head coach Juwan Howard was the first to embrace him, with a hand slap and a hug.
ANN ARBOR, MI

