Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Broome Man Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend’s Brother
A Broome County man is sentenced to 13 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend’s brother during a domestic violence incident in the Town of Chenango earlier this year. 21-year-old Crishtien Smith-Bartlett stabbed 29-year-old...
WNYT
Multiple suspects arrested in identity theft ring
We’re learning more about what Bethlehem police are calling an identity theft ring. Police estimate this group has already stolen about $100,000. Four suspects have been arrested. Their ages range from 19-years-old to 34-years-old. Police tell us the four of them used forged documents to steal money and open...
WNYT
North Greenbush police warn of stolen cars
North Greenbush police are warning residents to lock their cars. Police say they’ve been getting calls on car break-ins. That includes a car stolen from Birchwood Hills Drive. Officers believe the thief went through the woods to the pasture then Birchwood Hills Drive, where they likely left in the...
WNYT
Several handguns stolen in Kingsbury gun shop break-in
Several handguns have been stolen from a Kingsbury gun shop. Investigators say two men broke into Calamity Jane’s Firearms on Dix Avenue around 4:30 Friday morning. The owner of the shop, Tim Havens, says two men smashed through the front door with a sledgehammer, then made a beeline for a glass display case filled with handguns, using the sledgehammer again to gain entry.
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Broome County Court
Today in Broome County Court, Christien Smith-Bartlett was sentenced to 13 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree.
Greenfield woman pleads guilty in fatal 2021 crash
A Saratoga County woman pleaded guilty to causing a deadly two-car crash in October 2021.
Philly Area Mom Who Once Faked Daughter's Kidnapping Now Accused Of Embezzlement In NJ
A former Pennsylvania mom now living in New Jersey who was once accused of faking her daughter's kidnapping has been charged with embezzling "tens of thousands" of dollars from her employer, authorities said. Bonnie Sweeten, 51, of Delanco, faces two counts of federal wire fraud charges, the US Attorney's Office...
WNYT
Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against a former Arkansas state senator who was set to face trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. Gilbert Baker, who also served as a...
Inmate Found Dead In Central PA Prison
An inmate was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a State Correctional Institution in central Pennsylvania, prison authorities told Daily Voice on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Kenneth Eugene McLaughlin, 44, previously of 164 West Jamestown Road, Hempfield Township, was found unresponsive in his cell during staff rounds that morning, Acting...
mychamplainvalley.com
Man found unresponsive in car on Route 105
Sheldon, VT — On Wednesday morning, Vermont State Police were notified of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Route 105. The individual who found the man attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say that the 40-year-old male had likely experienced a medical event. An autopsy will confirm the cause and manner of death.
WNYT
Mississippi homicide suspect caught in Saratoga County
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in Malta, after a teenager was shot dead last week in Mississippi. Adrian Shama McCrimmon was arrested Monday night, say U.S. Marshalls in Albany. Another suspect, Adrian Nigel Sullivan, 20, was arrested in Alabama. Both are being charged with murder.
WNYT
Texas state police fire first officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired an officer who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
mynbc5.com
State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck
PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused of Pulling Down Pants, Exposing Himself after Theft from Fairview Business
A man is accused of pulling down his pants and exposing himself in a retail theft incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at Poor Richard's Bait & Tackle on W. Lake Rd. in Fairview Township around 9:35 a.m. Sunday. The man - identified as Charles Beaumont, 48, of...
WNYT
Oregon sheriff arrests USFS employee over prescribed burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a prescribed burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in rural, conservative eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
WNYT
High levels of Covid 19 detected in New York State counties
Ten counties here in New York State are now classified as having high levels of Covid 19. That makes up nearly 25% of high transmission counties across the country. Only 46 counties in the U.S. have high levels. That’s according to the CDC. Three of them are right here...
WNYT
Video shows Maryland candidate accepting gift from Proud Boy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate’s primary victory party this summer. The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox...
WNYT
Democrat for Florida governor dismisses manager over arrest
MIAMI (AP) — Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager has left his position after being charged in a domestic violence case. Austin Durrer was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Dorchester County, Maryland, according to online court records. The Crist campaign announced in a Wednesday statement that...
mynbc5.com
St. Albans woman arrested for possessing more than 100 bags of heroin
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A St. Albans woman was arrested for drug possession after police found more than 100 bags of heroin in her purse. St. Albans Police found 27-year-old Mercedes Abaire of St. Albans City sleeping in a stairwell of an apartment building on Oct 4. After...
WNYT
NY counties make up 22% of high COVID transmission in US
Ten counties in New York state are now classified as having high levels of COVID. It makes up about 22% of high transmission counties across the country. Only 46 counties in the United States have high levels. That’s according to CDC data released Friday afternoon. Three of them are...
Comments / 1