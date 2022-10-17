ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Multiple suspects arrested in identity theft ring

We’re learning more about what Bethlehem police are calling an identity theft ring. Police estimate this group has already stolen about $100,000. Four suspects have been arrested. Their ages range from 19-years-old to 34-years-old. Police tell us the four of them used forged documents to steal money and open...
BETHLEHEM, NY
WNYT

North Greenbush police warn of stolen cars

North Greenbush police are warning residents to lock their cars. Police say they’ve been getting calls on car break-ins. That includes a car stolen from Birchwood Hills Drive. Officers believe the thief went through the woods to the pasture then Birchwood Hills Drive, where they likely left in the...
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Several handguns stolen in Kingsbury gun shop break-in

Several handguns have been stolen from a Kingsbury gun shop. Investigators say two men broke into Calamity Jane’s Firearms on Dix Avenue around 4:30 Friday morning. The owner of the shop, Tim Havens, says two men smashed through the front door with a sledgehammer, then made a beeline for a glass display case filled with handguns, using the sledgehammer again to gain entry.
KINGSBURY, NY
WNYT

Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against a former Arkansas state senator who was set to face trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. Gilbert Baker, who also served as a...
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Voice

Inmate Found Dead In Central PA Prison

An inmate was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a State Correctional Institution in central Pennsylvania, prison authorities told Daily Voice on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Kenneth Eugene McLaughlin, 44, previously of 164 West Jamestown Road, Hempfield Township, was found unresponsive in his cell during staff rounds that morning, Acting...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
mychamplainvalley.com

Man found unresponsive in car on Route 105

Sheldon, VT — On Wednesday morning, Vermont State Police were notified of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Route 105. The individual who found the man attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say that the 40-year-old male had likely experienced a medical event. An autopsy will confirm the cause and manner of death.
VERMONT STATE
WNYT

Mississippi homicide suspect caught in Saratoga County

U.S. Marshals have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in Malta, after a teenager was shot dead last week in Mississippi. Adrian Shama McCrimmon was arrested Monday night, say U.S. Marshalls in Albany. Another suspect, Adrian Nigel Sullivan, 20, was arrested in Alabama. Both are being charged with murder.
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Texas state police fire first officer over Uvalde response

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired an officer who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
UVALDE, TX
mynbc5.com

State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck

PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
WHITINGHAM, VT
WNYT

Oregon sheriff arrests USFS employee over prescribed burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a prescribed burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in rural, conservative eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
SALEM, OR
WNYT

High levels of Covid 19 detected in New York State counties

Ten counties here in New York State are now classified as having high levels of Covid 19. That makes up nearly 25% of high transmission counties across the country. Only 46 counties in the U.S. have high levels. That’s according to the CDC. Three of them are right here...
WNYT

Video shows Maryland candidate accepting gift from Proud Boy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate’s primary victory party this summer. The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox...
MARYLAND STATE
WNYT

Democrat for Florida governor dismisses manager over arrest

MIAMI (AP) — Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager has left his position after being charged in a domestic violence case. Austin Durrer was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Dorchester County, Maryland, according to online court records. The Crist campaign announced in a Wednesday statement that...
FLORIDA STATE
WNYT

NY counties make up 22% of high COVID transmission in US

Ten counties in New York state are now classified as having high levels of COVID. It makes up about 22% of high transmission counties across the country. Only 46 counties in the United States have high levels. That’s according to CDC data released Friday afternoon. Three of them are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy