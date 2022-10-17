ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly Blossoms in Silk Suit and Giuseppe Zanotti Boots at Newport Beach Film Festival

By Aaron Royce
Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) gave his grungy signature style an elegant flourish during the Newport Beach Film Festival.

While arriving on the red carpet at the Festival’s Honors Program and Variety’s “10 Actors to Watch” event on Sunday, the Un/Dn Laqr founder wore a three-piece pink silk suit by Dzojchen. Styled by Adam Ballheim , his ensemble featured a slim-fitting blazer, trousers and button-up shirt in the same pale pink hue, all overlaid with white and silver cherry blossom embroidery.

Giving the floral ensemble a grungy edge was Kelly’s signature layered jewelry: an assortment of silver chain bracelets, rings, earrings and beadchain necklaces by Kallati, Poche, Geoff Thomas and The Great Frog LA. Kelly also took a moment to meet the Festival’s CEO, Gregg Schwenk, during the occasion.

When it came to shoes, Kelly’s grungy footwear of choice was a set of crocodile-embossed Giuseppe Zanotti boots. His $555 (originally $1,095) Ector style featured black leather uppers with almond-shaped toes, finished with low-block heels. The side-zippered pair was complete with metallic silver detailing on its toes and sides, giving it a reflective edge that added to the rock n’ roll nature of Kelly’s ensemble.

Boots like Kelly’s have become more common within the menswear market in the last several years, due to a stronger desire for men to make bold fashion statements through colors and textures. Pairs with sleeker silhouettes, embellishments and taller heels have emerged from a variety of brands, including Steve Madden, Gucci and Celine. In the spirit of making statements, Christian Louboutin highlighted a range of chunky loafers and platform boots with thick heels, multicolored textures and glossy finishes in his Spring 2023 men’s collection . Anthony Vaccarello similarly spotlit towering heeled boots — many of which have since sold out — in his “Belle de Jour”-themed Fall 2022 men’s line for Saint Laurent.

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist through his work with Ballheim. The “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce & Gabbana. However, no matter how bright or dark the vibe, the musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards footwear in a range of sharp, lace-up or colorful loafers, brogues and boots from the likes of Berluti, Dr. Martens and more top brands.

PHOTOS: Discover more of Machine Gun Kelly’s rock n’ roll style over the years in the gallery.

