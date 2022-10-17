Amazon Deals of the Day: Belkin’s Smart Speaker With Built-In Wireless Charging Is 50% Off Today

Don’t think for a moment that the sales have let up now that Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is behind us. That’s far from the truth because accessories maker Belkin’s having an exclusive sale over on Amazon, where you can find many of its headphones , earbuds, and surge protectors on sale for up to 58% off .

There’s also the Belkin Soundform Elite Hi-Fi smart speaker , which offers the added convenience of wireless charging. It made our list of best smart speakers for a reason, so it’s undoubtedly worth a look if you’re out for a solid smart speaker that’s powered by Amazon Alexa.

Here are just some of our favorite Belkin products that are on sale right now, but you can see the full listing below:

What We Love About These Belkin Accessories

Sure, there are several deals going on for these various gadgets, but one thing you need to be mindful about is how you’ll be charging them. That’s why our eyes are affixed on the Belkin 6-outlet USB surge protector , which offers six outlets and two USB-A ports. This wall-mounted outlet extender ensures that your gadgets will have an available outlet to charge, with two USB-A ports for your smaller devices — like smartphones and tablets . At under $19, it’ll save you the hassle of choosing what to keep powered on.

The best true wireless earbuds are often priced north of $200. Not everyone can afford to shell out that much for a pair of earbuds. Without sacrificing much in terms of features and performance, we love that the Belkin SoundForm Freedom balances out its package at under $50 and makes for a serious play at being one of the best cheap wireless earbuds . You’re getting a pair that features an IPX5 water resistant construction, 36 hours of playtime, electronic noise cancellation, and a Qi wireless charging case. That’s a whole lot of features crammed into its attractive $50 cost.

And finally, we want to focus on the Belkin SoundForm Elite smart speaker. If your ears love heavy beats and the pounding feel of the bass, then you’ll fall in love with this Alexa powered smart speaker. Even better, we love how it also doubles as a wireless charging pad — with a cradle cut out that lets you drop your phone into it to charge. Nothing beats having multi-functionality in one device, right?

