ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Obama says Democrats can be a buzzkill

By Mark Menard
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l74yw_0icjqgeK00

In a new interview, former President Barack Obama admits that some of his fellow Democrats can be the proverbial sticks in the mud.

During an appearance on the “Pod Save America” podcast, Obama talked about his early challenges in relating the importance of policy decisions to the American public from behind a podium, as opposed to face to face in a crowd.

Obama said the general public wants to know how political decisions relate to the things they “care most deeply about.”

The former commander-in-chief then listed what some of those things are for him. “My family, my kids, work that gives me satisfaction, having fun. Hell, not being a buzzkill,” Obama said, adding “and sometimes Democrats are.”

“Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells, and they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes,” Obama continued.

He also warned his fellow Democrats to spend less time focusing on the man who followed him in the Oval Officer, ex-President Donald Trump. And he offered a number of topics he believes potential voters would rather hear them discuss, including out-of-control crime, high gas prices and record inflation.

“The thing that I think sometimes we seem to make a mistake on, is his behavior can be so outrageous, and now, folks who try to copy him and his outrageous behaviors [are] getting a lot of attention,” Obama said of the man who has fashioned himself as something of Obama’s nemesis. “And so, we join that game, and we spend enormous amounts of time and energy and resources pointing out the latest crazy thing he said, or how rude or mean some of these Republican candidates behave.”

“That’s probably not something that, in the minds of most voters, overrides their basic interests: Can I pay the rent? What are gas prices? How am I dealing with childcare?” Obama said.

The former President has a busy schedule ahead of him as mid-term elections approach, with campaign dates scheduled in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin booked to try and aid Democrats running tight races.

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
RadarOnline

Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform

Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
FLORIDA STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

Vice President Kamala Harris discusses November elections and 2024 race on WCCO Radio

Vice President Kamala Harris says she doesn't need to look too far back in history to prove why elections matter. "Take 2020," Harris told WCCO Radio's Vineeta Sawkar on Thursday morning. "People stood in line for hours. We had one of the highest turnout rates in our country including among young voters in years in the midst of the pandemic. People stood in line and said they wanted certain things to happen."
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy