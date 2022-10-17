ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

This Week, These 3 Zodiac Signs May Feel Like Giving In to Their Worst Instincts—Here’s Why

By Valerie Mesa
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ozMe_0icjqaLy00

The week kicks off with a last-quarter moon in sentimental Cancer, marking a phase of emotional release and transition. Letting go is rarely ever fun, but still necessary nonetheless. And while there are supporting aspects that could help ease some of the friction ahead, these three zodiac signs will have the worst week of October 17 to 23. The sun is also close to concluding its journey through Libra, so let’s push through and make it count!

What chapter are you ready to transition out of? Whether you’re working on improving a romantic partnership or sorting through a professional collaboration that’s no longer working, the next few days will bring focus to what genuinely flows and what does not. After both the sun and Venus in Libra meet with Mars in Gemini on October 17 and 18—energizing your exchanges and refreshing your immediate environment—tensions will begin to rise as the revelatory Lord of the Underworld attempts to poke and probe. By midweek—October 19 and 20—the sun and Venus will come head-to-head with Pluto in a challenging square, which can be equally as transformative as it is uncomfortable.

Hint: Which houses belong to Libra and Capricorn in your birth chart? This is where you’re most likely to experience a battle of wills, but with a twist as shadowy Pluto brings light to what’s been hidden beneath the surface. Also, Venus is symbolic of our values , relationships and sense of security, while the sun represents the ego. So, these two personal planets have no choice but to confront Pluto’s deep, dark secrets.

Related: These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more prone to reconsidering previous decisions this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Taurus

Are your belief systems inhibiting you from making the most of your day-to-day routine? Some of you could be feeling a strong urge to escape the mundane and explore other horizons, while others of you question your faith entirely. By midweek, the sun and your celestial ruler, Venus, will face off with transformative Pluto, via your expansive ninth house of adventure, faith, worldly pursuits and self-discovery. If you’re already coupled, the overall health of a relationship and/or career venture could be perturbing you, which could lead to you seeing the truth about a situation. Shadowy attributes surrounding your philosophy are being brought to light, but accepting the truth for what it is can set you free.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For October 2022

Cancer

You’ve been doing a lot of inner work as of late, but the more you discover about yourself and your surroundings, the more assertive and self-aware you become. And though you’re often celebrated for being deeply empathic and understanding with those around you, nothing lasts forever. That said, you could experience feelings of discomfort on October 19 and 20, as the sun and Venus face off with Pluto in your relationship sector. This could be with a family member or someone you cohabitate with, but you’re being challenged to create balance between the harmony you seek in your sanctuary and/or inner world vs. the revelation you’re having when it comes to a significant partnership.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For October 2022

Capricorn

There’s a fine line between asserting yourself and dominating the people around you. And while you typically prefer to maintain the balance and harmony in your professional life—same goes for the relationship you share with your superiors—you could be easily triggered this week, perhaps in more ways than you’d like to admit. For instance, amidst the sun and Venus’ journey through diplomatic Libra—your 10th house of authority and reputation in the world—both of these luminaries will face off with transformative Pluto in your sign. Keep in mind, Pluto brings light to the shadowy depths of every situation, so there may be something you’re learning about yourself during this time.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For October 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0icjqaLy00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, As Long As They’re Willing to Spread Love & Kindness

Mercury has *officially* stationed direct and powerhouse Pluto is following in the messenger planet’s footsteps, concluding its retrograde journey later this week. This is gonna take some of the load off, so breathe a sigh of relief! Granted, we’re still in the midst of Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow phase—not to mention its perplexing square to hazy Neptune—but three zodiac signs will have the best week from October 3 to October 9. With Venus sitting just a few degrees away from the sun in Libra, we’re prone to approaching situations in a balanced and lighthearted way, so keep up the good vibes! Acting...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings

Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side

It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 23 to 29, 2022

It’s Scorpio season! Eclipses are here! Saturn is stationing direct! Hold on tight, because there’s no getting off this week’s rollercoaster of a vibe shift! First on the 23rd, the sun and Venus both enter fixed water sign Scorpio while discipline planet Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius. Happy birthday to our secretive Scorpios like Anne Hathaway, Ethan Hawke and President Joe Biden. Then on the 25th, we have a solar eclipse—a super potent new moon—in Scorpio. Eclipses are times of sudden beginnings and endings. This one in protective Scorpio insists on letting go of something that doesn’t work and committing hard to what does. Let fate take the wheel.
Well+Good

October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money

That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
Elite Daily

Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October

This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
NJ.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 22, 2022

Make a Difference Day lands in the final hours of the Libran sun. Mercury forms a lucky angle to Saturn, finishing a retrograde, and there’s a show of solidarity from the sun and Venus. All this action in the realm of relationships calls for gestures of appreciation. We need each other. How we show up for one another makes the difference.
themindsjournal.com

True Love vs Fake Love

I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
Elite Daily

The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs

What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
boldsky.com

October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month

Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week & Their Charisma Is Downright Irresistible

After a dynamic full moon in Aries, the week begins with Mercury re-entering harmony-seeking Libra, making our conversations all the more amicable and light-hearted. However, thanks to Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow, what was swept beneath the rug at the beginning of September could come back around for reconsideration, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 10 to 16. Also, there will be at least six planets transiting through air signs by midweek, so be sure to keep an open mind. Have you been contemplating your commitment with a significant other? Are you waiting to hear back about...
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected By the Solar Eclipse of October 2022 the Most—Here’s Why

Eclipse season is always the most climactic and life-changing part of the year. Taking place in pairs of two (or more) eclipses, the season of change arrives every six months, paving the way for the universe to make adjustments to your reality. If you’re one of the zodiac signs affected by the solar eclipse in Scorpio the most, then get ready for the ride of your life, because you’ve got a date with destiny. In astrology, eclipses are far more than a mesmerizing and mysterious celestial phenomenon. In fact, these interruptions to our regularly scheduled programming are always a signal that...
StyleCaster

Mars Retrograde Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs the Most (From October 2022 to January 2023)

In astrology, nothing is more strange, stressful or confusing than a planetary retrograde. And if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by Mars retrograde the most, then strap yourself in, because it’s about to be a bumpy ride. When a planet begins moving backwards in its orbit from our perspective here on Earth, taking us back in time. As we trip through the past, a retrograde encourages us to solve lingering problems and tie off loose ends. But when a retrograde takes place in a planet as fierce as Mars, it’s bound to be...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy