Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills mansion on the market for $15 million

Hidden Hills (KNX) - Have an extra $15 million to spare? You could own the Hidden Hills mansion of late legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.

Two months after the Dodger baseball icon passed away at the age of 94, his longtime Santa Monica Mountains home is on the market for about $2.6 million more than Scully paid for it back in 2009.

The two-acre property, affectionately referred to as "Home Plate," sits around 30 miles from Dodger stadium, complete with 7-bedrooms, 9-bathrooms, a pool, spa, putting green, game room, marble wet-bar, and outdoor kitchen.

You also get a detached guest apartment, a guest house, and a 6-car garage for your $15 million.

The home -- where Scully passed in August -- is listed by his daughter.

