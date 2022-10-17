Read full article on original website
New Lamborghini Rendering Makes a Strong Case for a Go-Anywhere Two-Door Sports Coupe
Lamborghini launched the Urus as a spiritual successor to the LM002. While the classic model was a hardcore off-roader, the new Urus is more of a luxurious SUV meant for city driving. And while it may have some off-roading skills, the Urus is far from being suitable for forest driving, or for those moments when you go hunting, for example. But virtual designer Dejan Hristov's latest creation - the Lamborghini Aurochs – is a muscular vehicle suitable for any type of terrain.
Here's What Makes The Alpine A110 A Worthy Rival To The Likes Of Audi And Porsche
The French carmaker, Renault, and by extension, Alpine, are attempting something of a reclamation of their former glory. Models like the neo-retro Alpine A110, which harkens back to the original A110 rally icon, prove that this is possible. Moreover, the compact French sports car is one of the most faithful representations of its classic counterpart. However, it also puts the French pocket rocket against some serious competition in the face of the Audi TTS, the Porsche 718, and the Toyota GR Supra. But don’t be so quick to dismiss the Alpine as just another wannabe, trying to pick a piece of the pie. With the A110's future successor being an EV model, now more than ever, it's worth looking into what makes it a worthy proposition.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Porsche Still Wants to Join Formula 1, But with a New Partner
Following Volkswagen AG's announcement that both its Audi and Porsche subsidiaries would enter Formula 1, anticipation grew among many motorsport fans for even more competition for the title. While Audi quickly found a partner in Sauber and is likely to have its name in Formula 1 from 2024, Porsche's talks with Red Bull proved increasingly difficult.
Is The Lexus Electrified Sport Worthy Enough To Carry Forward The LFA Legacy?
Toyota has defended its hybrids like the Prius, saying their hybrids are superior to a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle.) Unfortunately, “investors and environmental groups” have said that Toyota was transitioning to electric cars “too slowly”. Toyota ultimately caved and has decided to roll out its own line of BEVs starting in 2025. The Lexus Electrified Sport is the show's star, with many similarities to the 2010-2012 LFA, and in some ways, the Toyota Supra. Here's all you need to be about this LFA spiritual successor.
10 Best Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Built
As with all Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, Yamaha only started building motorcycles after the second world war, although the roots of the company were planted back in the late 1800s, when Torakusu Yamaha started repairing and then making reed organs and, later pianos. Yamaha is, today, the largest manufacturer of musical instruments in the world. The company expanded into engineering, and in 1954, the first Yamaha motorcycle appeared, a copy of the German DKW RT 125 which was also the basis of the BSA Bantam and Harley-Davidson Hummer. From that point, Yamaha has built a motorcycle for seemingly every single category, from the humblest scooter to the most dynamic sports bikes. Racing success came in the smaller two-stroke classes in the 1960s and the first two-stroke 500cc title was won by a Yamaha with Giacomo Agostini riding, in 1975. In the 2000s, Yamaha once again returned to the winner’s enclosure in MotoGP and has been one of the dominant forces in MotoGP ever since. Here’s our top 10 of the greatest Yamahas since 1954.
Manhart Is Sending the V-8 C 63 AMG out With a Bang With The CR 700
Big engines have been falling out of fashion for several years now, however, a few makes and models have been hell-bent on sticking to big, loud powerplants. Mercedes was always one of the manufacturers to laugh in the face of sensibility and famously stuffed wondrous V-8s in the AMG C-Class. Now though, we know that the next AMG C-Class will have a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with a hybrid system. Sure, it will be the most powerful AMG ever, but its lacks the lovable extremism of the bulky V-8. But German tuners at Manhart Performance are here to the rescue.
Alfa Romeo Has Secured a New Lease on Life
The Italian car brand Alfa Romeo continues to restructure in order to become profitable in the long term. Key to this are volume models such as the Stelvio and Tonale SUVs, as well as a new large SUV that is currently in development. Recently, Alfa Romeo announced the production of a new sports car for 2024, a niche product with questionable profitability. But now Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares has confirmed that the company has turned the corner. This means that projects such as the announced sport cars are once again possible.
Top 10 Fastest Touring Motorcycles in 2022
The common perception of touring motorcycles is that they are large barges that favor comfort over chassis dynamics and speed. That might have been the case at one point in time but nowadays speed, handling, and all-day comfort are no longer strangers. Today, touring motorcycles are not necessarily large and heavy, with huge fairings and couch-like seats. Manufacturers are re-purposing sports and adventure bikes, easing riding positions, adding comfort and weather protection, and removing off-road centered features from adventure bikes, such as 21-inch front wheels, and substituting sizes for which road-specific tires are available. The modern touring bike, whether designed as a dedicated touring machine or modified from a bike from another class, is as fast as full-on sports bikes were a few years ago, with handling that wouldn’t leave you embarrassed on a track day. For many owners, speed is still a deciding factor when choosing a bike, even while comfort and practicality are essential ingredients as well. To help you decide, here is our list of the ten fastest touring bikes available today.
This Ford Mustang Mach E Has Borla Exhaust....Kind Of
While electric cars are generally far more reactive to acceleration than their combustion engine-equipped counterparts, they feel less connected without the grunting engine noises, especially from the outside. However, some exceptions exist, including the Tesla Model S Plaid, which has speakers underneath the car that can emit V-8 sounds, and the recently launched Dodge Charger SRT Daytona EV boasts a “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust.” But what about the other EVs that thrill with acceleration, but do so without any noise to stir the soul? Well, Borla Performance Sound System has a solution to making an EV sound as if it has a sizeable engine under the hood. Only the Ford Mustang Mach-E is currently compatible with this system, but subsequently, it will support the Ford F-150 Lightning and other makes and models.
This Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa Is For Sale With A Near-750 Horsepower V-12
Homologation cars are some of the coolest, most capable, and most fun road cars ever made. There were dozens of them in the 1980s and 1990s, but the movement slowed down in the 2000s and has come to a near stop. The one exception is the Toyota GR Yaris. However, since Maserati was owned by Ferrari in the mid-2000s, they had a flourishing motorsport department focusing on the GT1 series, even taking the championship in that series in 2005. To compete in the series, manufacturers were required to produce road-going versions of models entered in the championship, leading to the debut of the street-legal MC12. Maserati later developed the MC12 Versione Corsa, a more hardcore version. Now, one of them is up for auction at DuPont Registry.
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Looks Menacing in Its Stealthy Avatar
The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is a fan favorite around the globe, and this popularity often results in some tasteful custom projects. We have covered plenty of them here, but since we can’t stop doing it, here’s another custom Fat Boy you ought to see. This one comes from UK’s Laguna Motorcycles - makers of this funky Minion edition Harley - and it looks menacing in its stealthy expression.
History of the Nissan Z
Yutaka Katayama, commonly known as the father of the Z, pushed for a sports car that could be marketed to the American people. One that would make them competitive with the Italian and British road cars at the time. Since the production of the first Z, the car has gained a place in the hearts and souls of people across the U.S. Still, it also gained a following in other countries because contrary to popular belief, the first of the line of Z cars were not sold in America, even though the entire thought behind the design was to do just that. Let's take a look into the world of the famous Z cars, from its conception to its latest generation.
Billie Eilish's Jaw-Dropping Car Collection Can Leave You Speechless
With a net worth of $51 million, it shouldn't come to you as a surprise that famous pop singer Billie Eilish owns the kind of stuff that you probably could only imagine. Yet, after having checked her car collection, you will surely end up respecting her more than you currently do: the 20-year-old certainly has an unquestionable taste in cars.
The 400-horsepower Porsche 911 964 By Theon Design Is What Dreams Are Made Of
You know a supercar is exceptional when it takes your breath away before you even lay your eyes on it. That's precisely the case with the Porsche 911 964, built by Theon Design. Theon Design's resto-modded Porsche 911 964 is a thing of beauty and engineering. And, while Theon Design may not be as well-known in hand-built, personalized resto-mod Porsche 911s such as Singer, the UK-based company's work is no less outstanding. Its most recent work, the CHI001 964, for instance, is a stripped-down car that was completely fixed up for a customer in Chile. The engine's power is now transmitted exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. That's right; this beautiful beast is now a rear-wheel-drive car! And, to top it all off, the six-speed manual transmission features a limited-slip differential. As a result, this car looks fast even when standing still. Here's what makes it so unique.
2023 Honda Civic Hybrid: Fresh New Details Emerge
As far as affordable vehicles go, few cars have a cult following quite like that of the Honda Civic. While versions like the Civic Si or Civic Type-R tend to steal the spotlight, the Honda Civic Hybrid is also making a comeback, for 2023, after eight years of absence. With that said, the 2023 Civic Hybrid already made its debut in Europe, in March, and Honda recently revealed more details about it. Our colleagues at HotCars covered the topic a few months back, but here’s what the Civic Hybrid will be like when it arrives in the U.S.
Check Out the Once World’s Fastest 1000cc Superbike in All Its Glory
MV Agusta has a reputation for making crackling motorcycles, and its flagship superbike, the F4, is a fitting example. Designed by celebrated designer Massimo Tamburini, the motorcycle was a breath of fresh air when it first came out and became an instant sensation in the sportbike class. More importantly, it set a new benchmark in the class by becoming the world’s fastest 1000cc superbike in 2006.
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V: Performance, Price, and Photos
The Escalade has been a mainstay of the large luxury SUV segment since before the current millennium, but Cadillac is breathing new life into its opulent family hauler with the introduction of the Escalade-V. Similar in its approach to other “V”-branded models, including the CT5-V and CT4-V, Cadillac is aiming to propel the Escalade-V to the performance summit in its segment.
Ringbrothers Has Over 3,000 Horsepower of American Insanity Planned for SEMA 2022
The 2022 SEMA Show is right around the corner, and with every minute we are getting closer to learning more details on the models that will wow Las Vegas this year. With many automakers deciding to bow out this year, the remaining ones will have to make up for it. One of the makers that decided to show up is going to do it in style. Ringbrothers, for example, will show up with four custom build projects that will total more than 3,000 horsepower and more than 35,000 hours of hard work. Judging from the first teaser images we have on these four projects, we can assume the final work is worth every single minute of labor.
