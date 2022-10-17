Read full article on original website
Fine Art Photography to Surprise and Delight in Ridgefield
D.Colabella Fine Art Gallery, located at 446 Main Street, is excited to present Between Light and Dark, an exhibition featuring the works of leading NYC fashion photographer Udo Spreitzenbarth. The exhibition will run from November 17–January 14, 2023. An artist VIP reception event and portrait reveal will be by invitation...
Stamford Museum & Nature Center Relocating Historic Telescope
The Stamford Museum & Nature Center (SM&NC) marked a major milestone in its history this week as it took the first step to relocate its historic Gregory-Maksutov Telescope to the Astronomical Lyceum, a historical telescope museum in Magdalena, New Mexico. Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons joined SM&NC officials on Tuesday to witness the telescope being craned through the dome of the current observatory.
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Dance-Off Wowed and Raised $144,000 for Abilis
Dancers twirled and tangoed, did the rumba and cha cha cha at the fourth annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance-off on September 17, presented by Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich in support of Abilis. Abilis is a Fairfield County-based nonprofit organization that provides services and supports for more than 800 individuals with disabilities and their families. More than $144,000 was raised for Abilis from the event that will support Abilis’ programs and services throughout Fairfield County.
Town of Greenwich Annual Fall Leaf Collection Program Begins November 7, 2022
Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works will begin the annual Leaf Collection Program on November 7, 2022, to half-acre or less residential properties (building zone R-20) on public streets. The Leaf Collection Program is conducted for a 6 to 8-week period from November to mid-December and weather permitting the...
JB Philbin Landscapes Acquires Colonial Gardens
Fairfield, CT - JP Philbin Landscapes has celebrated with an official ribbon cutting the announcement that they have acquired Colonial Gardens. The October 7th ceremony was officiated by First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick at the 1174 Bronson Road location, in Fairfield, CT. “We are so excited” said Owner James Philbin....
Why Small Businesses Matter in New Canaan and Greenwich: Forme Barre Fitness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Forme Barre...
WCSU’s 12th annual ‘Election Connection’ show streams live on Nov. 8, students present election night coverage of races and key issues
A dedicated student crew at Western Connecticut State University is taking full advantage of their technological tools and social media expertise to present WCSU’s 12th annual “Election Connection” news production providing local coverage of Connecticut races as well as weather updates and exploration of important issues. Since...
Abilis is Hiring! Job Fair Scheduled for Thursday, November 3
Abilis is hiring! On Wednesday, November 3, Abilis is holding a Job Fair for prospective employees. Those interested in working for Abilis are encouraged to review open positions in advance at abilis.us/get-involved/jobs.html. The Job Fair on Thursday, November 3, is from from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is open...
Who are the busiest Ridgefield Public School students?
Who are the busiest RPS students? The answer may be the 18-22-year-olds in the RPS Transition Program. Kate, for example, works at Walgreens and ROAR shelter and volunteers at Rock N’ Rescue (pet rescue), and fosters cats. Dylan is a full-time student with three jobs. He dusts at the Ridgefield Library, cleans and wipes windows at the Boys and Girls Club, and makes pizza boxes on Wednesday at Planet Pizza (his favorite of the three).
The Greenwich Department of Human Services Has a New Logo!
The Greenwich Department of Human Services (GDHS), which supports Greenwich residents in need,has a brand new logo - and it was designed by local students! The winning logo, which is a royal blue circle, has heart icons that represent compassion and empathy and a person embedded in the S that speaks to the core purpose of the department. The logo also features the name and initials of the department, which are meant to assist the community in being able to identify and associate the logo with the essential services the department provides.
Save the Date! Wilton High School's Annual St. Baldrick's Event Scheduled for March 7, 2023
All are invited to join the annual WHS St. Baldrick’s shaving event on March 2, 2023! The mission of St. Baldrick’s Foundation is to raise awareness and funds to cure children’s cancer by supporting cancer research and fellowships. Last year the Wilton High School team raised over...
Patriot Bank Awards Multiple Grants Supporting Housatonic Community College Students
Bridgeport, CT - The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Patriot Bank has awarded a $15,000 grant to support student scholarships. The Patriot Bank Scholarship Award will aid students with proven academic performance and demonstrated financial need as they strive to reach their educational goals. Additionally, upon learning about...
Ridgefield Main Street Project projected to be complete by November 21
Main Street Project - Working Towards the Finish Line - Project to be Completed During the Next Several Weeks. The Main Street Project continues to move forward with an anticipated completion date of November 21. Construction crews will be working day and night, as necessary, to ensure that the project is completed on time.
CFJ Shares Message of Hope Following Bristol Violence
BRIDGEPORT,CT—For the first time ever at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, The Center for Family Justice held a 6-town regional Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil. Lit up in purple, the event remembered the 32 lives lost as a result of domestic violence last year in Connecticut. For each of the lives, a memory box honored them highlighting their likes, hopes, and dreams, all cut short because someone who said they loved them ended their lives. From the youngest victim, a one-month-old baby, to the oldest, a seventy-five-year-old woman, each life was precious and mattered.
New Campaign Aims to Get Out the Vote in Fairfield County
With Election Day less than a month away, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation launched a Get Out the Vote campaign to encourage voters to head to the polls on Nov. 8. The nonpartisan, bilingual campaign features a blend of radio, print and digital advertising as well as media outreach to inform voters from every sector of the community. The effort also will partner with local organizations to reach individuals whose voices have traditionally been underrepresented in the political process.
DART to The Finish Charity Walk Raises $175,000 for Rare Childhood Disease Niemann-Pick type C
The fifth annual DART to The Finish charity walk benefitting Dana’s Angels Research Trust (DART), took place Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Greenwich Point Park in Old Greenwich, and virtually across the country. More than 300 participated and helpedraised more than $175,000, which will go towards supporting crucial research into better treatments, clinical trials and genetic testing for Niemann Pick type C disease (NPC), a very rare childhood disease that is often referred to as Childhood Alzheimer’s.
This Week in the City, Danbury Neighborhood Assistance
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Esposito speaks with Shawn Stillman, UNIT Coordinator about the Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team. Preserving the quality and character of Danbury’s neighborhoods, as well as improving and maintaining the quality of life for all of its residents, is the primary goal for the Office of Neighborhood Assistance, also known as the UNIT (Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team).
Dan Carter Receives Bethel RTC Endorsement
Former State Representative Dan Carter has received the endorsement of the Bethel Republican Town Committee in his bid to become the First Selectman of Bethel. “I am truly honored to receive the endorsement of the Republican Town Committee for the office of First Selectman in the upcoming special election,” said Carter. “I appreciate their support and hope I can earn the support of all the Republicans in Bethel at the caucus on Monday.”
Carmel Schools Teams up with Putnam County Health Dept. to Offer Influenza Clinics In Carmel Schools
The Carmel School District is pleased to be partnering with the Putnam County Health Department this fall for our Annual Influenza (flu) Clinic. The Health Department will be on-site at each school building over the next several weeks offering flu vaccines for students and staff of the Carmel Central School District who sign up in advance.
Ridgefield Travel Alert: One Lane Open, Alternating Traffic on Farmingville Road
The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished.
