“Most of these people in here are going to lose their homes”; Residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park outraged over living conditions

Read full article on original website
Barbara Seward
5d ago
to ask for a rent increase in this place is ridiculous. I'm familiar with the place and cannot believe my eyes sometimes at the condition of the property. and God forbid if you need medical help quickly cause there's no consecutive order in the numbers of the trailers you just have to ride around till you find the right one. they shld be ashamed to ask for an increase.
Reply
5
rita renfroe
5d ago
I was gonna buy a mobile home from private owner and changed my mind. And like a few days later I hear about increase in the lot rent, I feel like I dodge a bullet. Best of luck to all those families....😔
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs17
3 Georgia siblings ages 6 to 9 die in car wreck while traveling with parents in Oklahoma
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District died after a fatal car accident earlier this week. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were 6, 8, and 9 years old. The children were...
Opelika-Auburn News
Heritage Baptist Church to open new location soon in Opelika
After spending 15 years worshiping in temporary locations around Opelika, Heritage Baptist Church is making plans to open a permanent home next spring. The church is in the process of constructing a new building on S Fox Run Parkway next to RV Roadway of Opelika. “This will be our first...
wrbl.com
Exchange Club of Columbus: Annual Foot Long Hot Dog Jamboree
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Exchange Club of Columbus is kicking off their Annual Foot Long Hot Dog Jamboree. The event will take place at Wynnbrook Baptist Church, located off of 500 River Knoll Way. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Exchange’s programs of service that...
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $345,000
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Craftsman style home w/ easy access to I-85. Open concept great room & kitchen great for entertaining or family gatherings w/ adjacent covered patio. You'll find a wood burning FP in the great room for keeping cozy on cold winter nights. The large kitchen w/ breakfast area has a large eat at island, walk-in pantry and stainless appliances. Formal dining room has coffered ceiling and wainscoting. You'll also find a nice size bedroom great for your guests. Upstairs you'll find an impressive 24' x 20' master suite w/ vaulted ceiling, en suite bath with garden tub, shower, dbl vanity, water closet and 10' x 12' walk-in closet. 3 more nice size bedrooms offer plenty of room for the kiddos. You'll also find the laundry room upstairs for convenience. Nice, privacy fenced backyard w/ gates on both sides of home, covered patio & kids outdoor gym. All countertops are granite. HVAC is dual-zone. Two 55-gal water heaters & United Hydro water treatment system (softener/filter).
New Columbus outdoor lifestyle clothing store celebrated with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a new clothing store in town at 2505 Airport Thruway. High Pines Outfitters, which sells outdoor lifestyle brands, and the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) held a ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate the store opening. According to GCGCC Partnership Development Specialist Debbie Seeley, it had a soft opening on […]
WTVM
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local woman left intensive care after an accident over a week ago has died. The accident happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Shepherd Drive around 7:35 p.m. while 64-year-old Jennifer Durham was dropping a friend off in Phenix City when she was hit by a Dodge Ram truck.
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $561,783
The “Ashland” plan gives the owner of this home every conceivable choice for comfortable living. Grandeur and space, as well as functionality, rooms have been dedicated to a care-free lifestyle. Dramatic entry foyer and elegant dining room make a good first impression while allowing a great open floor plan for entertaining. Granite topped butler’s pantry as well as huge granite serving island in the kitchen will accommodate a hefty size crowd for any occasion. Specialty needs in a bedroom set up? No problem, as this plan not only has the master bedroom on the first floor, but a huge secondary bedroom and full bath. Compelling master suite with space, style and comfort, appeal to the most stringent requests for uses, as well as offering separation for privacy. Flexible use of square footage on second level with generously sized bedrooms and closets as well as expansive loft area, open and useful for many purposes. Fabulous in every way, this plan will not disappoint.
Man gets life in prison for trying to drown mom in bathtub days before Christmas
A man who attempted to drown his mother in a bathtub in her Meriwether County home days before Christmas in 2020 will be...
Teen missing over a year from Alabama could be in Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — A teenager that's been missing for over a year from Alabama may be in Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday. The center said then 17-year-old Fready Perez Ambrocio left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and never returned. Investigators said they believe he could still be in Alabama but that Ambrocio "could have also traveled to Georgia."
WTVM
Uptown Columbus businesses to host first Cars on Broadway event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ first Cars on Broadway event is coming this Saturday. The event will be held on the 1100 block on Broadway, starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22. Eventgoers should expect a mix of unique and exciting cars and family fun. Participants in the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
WTVM
Stewart County authorities searching for missing woman
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and Richland Police Department ask for the public’s help finding a missing 58-year-old woman. According to authorities, Lavetta “Jean” Protho often travels between Richland and Preston, Georgia. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130...
Ga. woman charged after dogs mauled her mother to death inside their home, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County Sherriff’s Office have released more details about the elderly Georgia woman who died after being attacked by three dogs. The woman’s daughter is facing charges in her death, according to investigators. On October 7, at 7:45 p.m. Troup County 911 received...
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika’s 1st Annual Haunted Walking Tour
OPELIKA — By popular demand, the tour guides who brought our community the Haunted Auburn Walking Tour for the last decade have collaborated to bring Opelika’s Railroad Towns its newest fall event. Alabama Spectral Investigators are proud to announce the Opelika Haunted Walking Tour! Join local folklorist, paranormal investigator, artist and professional actor Brandon Stoker (Walking Dead, Zombieland 2), and his investigative partner — accredited historian, local author and paranormal investigator John-Mark Poe. With several decades of professional paranormal investigative experience under their belts and almost a decade leading the Haunted Auburn Walking tour, these experienced tour guides will lead you past downtown locations. They’ll share first-hand accounts from those who’ve experienced genuine paranormal phenomena that just couldn’t be explained. Many experiences reported have actually been verified by local professionals working in that district.
Columbus: Woman dead in automotive accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, driver charged with DUI
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman died following an automotive crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Sheppard Dr., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The accident initially happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Jennifer Durham, 64, sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver traveling down the wrong side of the roadway […]
Teen shot in back at Warren Williams Homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex on Monday night. According to police, the 16-year-old girl was shot in the back. The teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police responded to the scene of the shooting, in the area of 12th Street between Webster Avenue […]
Former restaurant owner to appear for bond hearing on felony charges related to cameras in restrooms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Columbus restaurant co-owner charged in a case involving illegal surveillance in his eatery’s restrooms is set to appear in court Thursday for a bond hearing. The attorney for Dennis Cleveland Thompson, 37, filed a motion on October 10, 2022 asking for a bond for his client. Thompson stands accused […]
WTVM
Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
WTVM
Opelika man arrested on human trafficking charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A human trafficking suspect is in the Opelika Police Department’s custody following alleged reports. On Oct. 20, Mauriceo Antonio Edwards, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree human trafficking after an investigation by Opelika detectives. The case remains under investigation, and additional charges for the...
Comments / 6