Burlington, NJ

Gov. Livingston over Dover - Boys soccer recap

Christian Rua scored for Gov. Livingston in a 2-0 win over Dover, in Dover. Colin Goldbeck made seven saves to earn the shutout for the Highlanders (14-3-1). Dover fell to 2-13-1 on the season.
DOVER, NJ
Elizabeth defeats Dayton in OT - Girls soccer recap

Melissa Pires scored the go-ahead goal in the ninth minute of the first overtime period to give Elizabeth a 2-1 win against Dayton in Elizabeth. Dayton (10-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Angela Gatto before Elizabeth (11-4-1) came back in the second to tie the game. Dayton’s sophomore goalkeeper made 18 saves to force the match into overtime.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Paul VI over Cherry Hill West - Boys soccer recap

Jonathan Leary had seven saves to get the shuout as Paul VI defeated Cherry Hill West 2-0 in Haddonfield. Paul VI (6-6-1) held a 1-0 lead at the half. Landon Sentak and Stephen Jacobo had goals with Zach Hart and Jared Hollis tallying an assist each.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
No. 10 Cranford edges Roxbury - Girls soccer recap

Olivia Russomanno connected before the break as Cranford, No. 10 in NJ.com's Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over Roxbury. Aileen McGovern added the assist while Tori Aslin saved four shots for the shutout for Cranford (11-3-3). Roxbury is now 9-5.
CRANFORD, NJ
Lenape Valley over Kittatinny - Girls soccer recap

Mayla McLean scored the lone goal of the game as Lenape Valley held on for a 1-0 victory over Kittatinny in Lenape. Riley O'Brien made five saves to keep Kittatinny (10-3-2) off the scoreboard. Lenape Valley (11-4) scored its goal in the first half and was able to hold
Mount Olive shutsout J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap

Besian Hadzovic had a goal and an assist as Mount Olive defeated J.P. Stevens 3-0 in Edison. Trevor Waldstein and Luc Thomas also had goals with Jakob Marcus and Eric Radler tallying an assist each. Kristian Dobbek had seven saves to get the shutout. Mount Olive (10-7-1) led 1-0 at
EDISON, NJ
NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

