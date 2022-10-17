Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Hopewell Valley defeats Princeton Day - Boys soccer recap
Alex Luedecke scored a goal to help lead Hopewell Valley past Princeton Day 2-0 in Princeton. Austin Warren also had a goal with Rex Peters and Andrew Halko posting an assist each. Hopewell Valley (14-5) scored both of its goals in the first half and had 8 shots on goal.
Boys soccer recap: No. 18 Delran gets past Hightstown on Roskos’ hat trick
Drew Roskos recorded the hat trick which allowed Delran to eclipse Hightstown Saturday in Delran, 3-1. Willyam Viega assisted on two of the goals as the Bears (8-3-5) who won their third game in a row. Delran is ranked 18th in the latest NJ.com Top 20. Erik Carchipulla, with Brian...
Girls soccer recap: Washington Township slips past Kingsway to end 4-game slide
Washington Township stopped a four-game losing streak with the 2-1 triumph over Kingsway Saturday in Washington Township. Jessica Castorina netted a goal and an assist. Lexi Diezergowski also scored while Gabby Rabinowitz had an assist for the Minutemaids (7-7-1). Olivia Crisfulla scored for the Dragons (7-8). The N.J. High School...
Gov. Livingston over Dover - Boys soccer recap
Christian Rua scored for Gov. Livingston in a 2-0 win over Dover, in Dover. Colin Goldbeck made seven saves to earn the shutout for the Highlanders (14-3-1). Dover fell to 2-13-1 on the season. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting...
Toms River East wins big against Pinelands - Boys soccer recap
Ryan Kozlej scored two goals to lead Toms River East past Pinelands 4-0 in Tucketon. Toms River East (7-4-3) held a 2-0 lead over Pinelands (1-10-2) at the half and posted 20 shots on goal in the game. Tommy Renkin helped to lead the way, posting three assists with Davut...
Boys soccer recap: Maricic, Gurra direct Roselle Park over Immaculata
Milan Maricic finished with three goals and an assist as Roselle Park blanked Immaculata, 7-0, Saturday in Roselle Park. Alban Gurra added a goal and three assists. Nathaniel Arango, Makai Thompson and Sergio Orozco also scored for the Panthers (13-5). Joshua Lopez made a save for the shutout. Immaculata fell...
Elizabeth defeats Dayton in OT - Girls soccer recap
Melissa Pires scored the go-ahead goal in the ninth minute of the first overtime period to give Elizabeth a 2-1 win against Dayton in Elizabeth. Dayton (10-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Angela Gatto before Elizabeth (11-4-1) came back in the second to tie the game. Dayton’s sophomore goalkeeper made 18 saves to force the match into overtime.
Paul VI over Cherry Hill West - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Leary had seven saves to get the shuout as Paul VI defeated Cherry Hill West 2-0 in Haddonfield. Paul VI (6-6-1) held a 1-0 lead at the half. Landon Sentak and Stephen Jacobo had goals with Zach Hart and Jared Hollis tallying an assist each. Leo Orefice had three...
St. Benedict’s extends unbeaten streak, defeats Salesianum (DE) - Boys soccer recap
St. Benedict’s extended its unbeaten streak to 84 in a row thanks to its 5-1 victory against Salesianum (DE) in Newark. Ransford Gyan tallied a goal for St. Benedict’s (9-0). Salesianum (DE) fell to 1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Freshman leads Chatham girls soccer to 2nd straight Morris County title (PHOTOS)
A month ago, rookie Amanda Thornton was terrorizing JV defenses across Morris County so often that Chatham could no longer afford to leave its up-and-coming freshman off the varsity roster. On Saturday night, she was putting the fear into West Morris’ defense in the county final. The freshman scored...
No. 10 Cranford edges Roxbury - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno connected before the break as Cranford, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over Roxbury. Aileen McGovern added the assist while Tori Aslin saved four shots for the shutout for Cranford (11-3-3). Roxbury is now 9-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Lenape Valley over Kittatinny - Girls soccer recap
Mayla McLean scored the lone goal of the game as Lenape Valley held on for a 1-0 victory over Kittatinny in Lenape. Riley O’Brien made five saves to keep Kittatinny (10-3-2) off the scoreboard. Lenape Valley (11-4) scored its goal in the first half and was able to hold...
Colts Neck over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Terri Morgan scored two goals as Colts Neck cruised to a 5-1 victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Nikki Cataneo added one goal and one assist for Colts Neck (8-7-1). Anna Casler and Charli Pagano also found the back of the net. Isabelle Marin scored the only goal of...
Field Hockey: Smutko’s hot hand leads East Brunswick to GMC title
Grace Smutko is just in her second year of playing field hockey but you wouldn’t know it by how she’s played this season. The sophomore has gotten better as the 2022 campaign has progressed and she stepped into the spotlight on Saturday. Smutko recorded the first two-goal game...
Buoscio’s goal stands up as Westfield tops Elizabeth in Union County Tournament final
After defeating Elizabeth for the first time in four years to open the season way back on Sept. 8, Westfield defender Noah Fischer had a pretty good idea of what kind of team the Blue Devils would be just a mere six weeks into the future. “This is going to...
Mount Olive shutsout J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap
Besian Hadzovic had a goal and an assist as Mount Olive defeated J.P. Stevens 3-0 in Edison. Trevor Waldstein and Luc Thomas also had goals with Jakob Marcus and Eric Radler tallying an assist each. Kristian Dobbek had seven saves to get the shutout. Mount Olive (10-7-1) led 1-0 at...
Football: Ali Hillman throws three touchdowns as Newark Central defeats Highland Park
Ali Hillman propelled Newark Central past Highland Park 44-6 in Newark as he finished 5-for-8 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Newark Central (2-6) took control early as it took a 28-0 lead into halftime before allowing just six points in the second half. Quran McMillan led Newark Central receiving...
Cross-country: Monroe sweeps Greater Middlesex Conference team titles (PHOTOS)
Amelia Artz won the girls race to lead Monroe to a sweep of the team titles, while Akshay Vadul took the boys title for Edison at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships at Thompson Park in Monroe. Artz prevailed in 19:29, with Grace Best of J.P. Stevens second in 19:48 and...
Field Hockey: Narleski’s OT heroics help No. 6 Ridge win Somerset County crown
There was a bit of a scare on the Ridge sideline when Jenna Narleski got hit in the head with a stick late in regulation. After a brief rest, Narleski was back in action but she wasn’t happy and got revenge in the best way possible. Narleski buried the...
Chatham makes school history in win over Montville - Football recap
Peter Boyd ran in from three yards out in the fourth quarter to seal the victory as Chatham won at home, 24-14, over Montville and earned the first Liberty Blue division conference championship in school history. Chatham will likely be in the playoffs in super section North 4 and might...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0