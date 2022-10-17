Read full article on original website
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Corpus Christi issues phone scam alert
If you answer the phone and the caller asks for payment for a municipal court warrant, there’s only one thing to do: disconnect. Several Corpus Christi residents have received such calls in which the caller duplicates a Corpus Christi city office number. The city is investigating. The city does...
Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas
There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
Nueces County clerk says to have 'good patience' as polls open on Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting is just days away and some county officials throughout the state continue to struggle to find people willing to work election sites. There's a variety of reasons for the poll worker shortage including a rise in reported threats against workers following the 2020 election.
Prop 'C' on Corpus Christi bond looks to modernize aged buildings for area first responders
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is putting several bond propositions in front of voters this November. Among them, $125 million worth of improvements to streets, parks, libraries and public safety. 3NEWS wanted to focus on prop 'C' that centers around five public safety projects valued...
Early voting begins Monday, and registered voters have a lot of options
Mail-in ballots are only available to some people this time around, but there are plenty of voting centers available. All the political ads, the gubernatorial debate and the campaigns all have been leading up to this -- early voting for the November midterm general elections begins Monday. Election Day is...
'We don't turn anybody away': Toys for Tots registration now open for Coastal Bend kids
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Toys for Tots campaign has been ongoing for more than 30 years across the country. Across the Coastal Bend, many chapters take part in continuing the mission and ensuring each kid has a gift during the holidays. "I've been doing it probably 10 years,"...
Trump rally security will require federal, state and local law enforcement
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations are in the work to ensure security is at its peak during former President Donald Trump's visit this weekend. Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said there are members of many local law enforcement agencies preparing security for Saturday's 'Save America' Trump rally at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.
Two Alice ISD schools tested, pass 'Intruder Detection Audit'
ALICE, Texas — All Texas schools are randomly getting visits by inspectors to make sure all doors are locked at all times to protect from intruders. "The day of the audit, they'll call the police chief or law enforcement to let them know that one of the auditors will be in town. They don't tell you what school they're going to check. They'll just show up to a school and start the audit," said Guillermo Ruiz, Deputy Superintendent of Alice ISD.
CCFD undergoes special rescue training along ship channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters underwent intense training Thursday to help them prepare for emergency situations before they happen. Firefighter Craig Stokes is one of two members of a rescue team that took part in the special training exercise at Kirby Inland Marine along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.
Are you a 'mosquito magnet'? Dr. Surani explains what attracts mosquitoes to certain people
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new study revealed how some of us are magnets for mosquitoes based on our scents. Dr. Salim Surani joined us live to discuss why this study is important. "If we can figure out exactly what it is, we can try to come up with...
Food Truck fest says you'll get the whole enchilada at this weekend's event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's going to be a big need for food trucks this weekend. The Borchard Fairgrounds made a big push for food trucks after former President Donald Trump announced his event in Robstown this Saturday. However, 50 food trucks were already committed to a different event,...
Former Assistant DA joins local law firm
Bethune, Dye and Enright PLLC (BDE Law) is pleased to announce that Brian Watson has joined the firm’s Beeville office as an Associate Attorney. Watson is currently the Mayor of Beeville and has spent the better part of the last three years as a Felony Prosecutor for the 156th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
Fentanyl is making its way into the Nueces County Jail
According to the CDC, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times stronger.
CCISD Police: Seven schools placed in secure status after armed robbery on Greenwood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A robbery on Greenwood temporarily put several nearby schools into "secure" mode, Corpus Christi police officials said. A man walked into a business on the 4100 block of Greenwood at around 11:04 a.m., showed a gun and demanded money, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. The suspect left the scene on foot and has not yet been found, officials said.
Local mother opens thrift inspired by her son’s dreams before his death
VICTORIA, Texas – Kevin’s Closet opened this summer to commemorate a child’s life and dream. Kevin’s Closet serves as a thrift store with prices as low as $1. Although Kevin’s Closer is a store, Darlene gives as much as she can to less fortunate families. “I tell them, ‘Okay, get whatever you need, try them on, see if they fit,'”...
'Very exciting night': Corpus Christi paranormal team visits infamous Texas Haunted Hill House
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Haunted Hill House in Mineral Wells, Texas is said to be the site of some of the scariest paranormal activity in the world. Jack Osbourne called the house the "the most sinister location we visited this season" while filming his show "Portals to Hell" on the Travel Channel.
Victoria Police arrest 2 subjects during a traffic stop late Monday night
VICTORIA, Texas – Late Monday night, Victoria Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop leading to the arrest of Brian Buck, 45, and Gina Mahan, 36. During the traffic stop, officers discovered that the license plates on the vehicle did not return to that vehicle. In response, they instructed Buck to exit the vehicle. While exiting the vehicle, officers observed...
Border Patrol agents concerned as migrant groups hop on trains to travel north
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Border patrol officials say after they captured a dozen migrants aboard a northbound train, it gave them cause for concern that other groups may try to take the dangerous trip as well. 3NEWS spoke with the Kingsville border patrol agent in charge about the situation,...
Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata
There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
