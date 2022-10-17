ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

ccbiznews.com

Corpus Christi issues phone scam alert

If you answer the phone and the caller asks for payment for a municipal court warrant, there’s only one thing to do: disconnect. Several Corpus Christi residents have received such calls in which the caller duplicates a Corpus Christi city office number. The city is investigating. The city does...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas

There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Two Alice ISD schools tested, pass 'Intruder Detection Audit'

ALICE, Texas — All Texas schools are randomly getting visits by inspectors to make sure all doors are locked at all times to protect from intruders. "The day of the audit, they'll call the police chief or law enforcement to let them know that one of the auditors will be in town. They don't tell you what school they're going to check. They'll just show up to a school and start the audit," said Guillermo Ruiz, Deputy Superintendent of Alice ISD.
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

CCFD undergoes special rescue training along ship channel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters underwent intense training Thursday to help them prepare for emergency situations before they happen. Firefighter Craig Stokes is one of two members of a rescue team that took part in the special training exercise at Kirby Inland Marine along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Former Assistant DA joins local law firm

Bethune, Dye and Enright PLLC (BDE Law) is pleased to announce that Brian Watson has joined the firm’s Beeville office as an Associate Attorney. Watson is currently the Mayor of Beeville and has spent the better part of the last three years as a Felony Prosecutor for the 156th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

CCISD Police: Seven schools placed in secure status after armed robbery on Greenwood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A robbery on Greenwood temporarily put several nearby schools into "secure" mode, Corpus Christi police officials said. A man walked into a business on the 4100 block of Greenwood at around 11:04 a.m., showed a gun and demanded money, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. The suspect left the scene on foot and has not yet been found, officials said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local mother opens thrift inspired by her son’s dreams before his death

VICTORIA, Texas – Kevin’s Closet opened this summer to commemorate a child’s life and dream. Kevin’s Closet serves as a thrift store with prices as low as $1. Although Kevin’s Closer is a store, Darlene gives as much as she can to less fortunate families. “I tell them, ‘Okay, get whatever you need, try them on, see if they fit,'”...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police arrest 2 subjects during a traffic stop late Monday night

VICTORIA, Texas – Late Monday night, Victoria Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop leading to the arrest of Brian Buck, 45, and Gina Mahan, 36. During the traffic stop, officers discovered that the license plates on the vehicle did not return to that vehicle. In response, they instructed Buck to exit the vehicle. While exiting the vehicle, officers observed...
VICTORIA, TX
B106

Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata

There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
