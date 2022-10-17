ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Daily Mail

Biden meets trans activist in Oval Office who sparked controversy after saying she WILL be a mom one day

A viral TikTok star and transgender activist visited President Joe Biden in the Oval Office to discuss her transition and transgender issues in the US. Dylan Mulvaney, who documents on the app her 'firsts' as a woman in a series she calls 'days of girlhood,' revealed that she and members of NowThis News were visiting the White House for an interview that will be made public on Sunday.
Daily Mail

Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit

President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
South Bend Tribune

Beyond Ukraine, contrasts between Young and McDermott

INDIANAPOLIS – When U.S. Sen. Todd Young debated Democrat nominee Thomas McDermott Jr., and Libertarian James Sceniak last weekend for their only joint appearance, Russia continued to lose in its ill-fated invasion of Ukraine. It was faltering so badly on the battlefield that the despot Vladimir Putin unleashed a terror campaign against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, using Iranian kamikaze drones to blow up utilities, parks and apartment buildings filled with people. ...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

