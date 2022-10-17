Read full article on original website
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Biden meets trans activist in Oval Office who sparked controversy after saying she WILL be a mom one day
A viral TikTok star and transgender activist visited President Joe Biden in the Oval Office to discuss her transition and transgender issues in the US. Dylan Mulvaney, who documents on the app her 'firsts' as a woman in a series she calls 'days of girlhood,' revealed that she and members of NowThis News were visiting the White House for an interview that will be made public on Sunday.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit
President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
Beyond Ukraine, contrasts between Young and McDermott
INDIANAPOLIS – When U.S. Sen. Todd Young debated Democrat nominee Thomas McDermott Jr., and Libertarian James Sceniak last weekend for their only joint appearance, Russia continued to lose in its ill-fated invasion of Ukraine. It was faltering so badly on the battlefield that the despot Vladimir Putin unleashed a terror campaign against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, using Iranian kamikaze drones to blow up utilities, parks and apartment buildings filled with people. ...
Controversial, high-profile N.J. corruption case to be taken up by state Supreme Court
It is a case that has been challenged in the courts for nearly three years. Did former Bayonne mayor hopeful Jason O’Donnell commit a crime when an informant working for the state allegedly dropped off a bag of cash in what authorities say was a blatant attempted payoff intended to cement a lucrative contract upon his election?
