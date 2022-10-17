ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Common mistakes to avoid when heating your home this winter

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uuj1t_0icjoGFm00

(WEHT) – With the first freeze of the cold weather fast approaching, many will turn their heat up. Officials say this is the time of year many will make common heating mistakes that could cost them everything.

BREAKING: Warehouse fire on East Franklin Street and Morton Ave.

“These types of fires always increase during the winter months, or in the colder months,” said Indiana Fire Department, Director of Public Education, Aleatha Henderson.

Here are the most common mistakes to avoid when trying to keep warm this winter.

  • Misuse of Space Heaters

Many people turn to space heaters to keep their homes warm. Make sure to always turn off space heaters when you leave the room and before you go to sleep. This ensures the heater will not tip over and cause a fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZgbI_0icjoGFm00
Space heaters account for about a third of house fires. Be sure to turn it off before leaving the room.

Pike Township Fire Department’s Division Chief of Training and Incident Safety, James Michalisko, advises to leave at least three feet of clear space around the space heater and to plug it directly into the wall. Plugging the heater into the wall avoids the danger that comes with a power strip being overloaded.

  • Unchecked Furnaces and Fireplaces.

Officials say all furnaces and fireplaces should be inspected by professionals before use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZQTF_0icjoGFm00
Even with a fireplace screen in place, never leave a fire unattended.
10 fire safety tips to help keep you and your kids alive and safe

“We’ll have fires that are related to the chimney insulation not quite being up to standards, or there’s a crack in it, or there’s some issues,” said Henderson. Poor maintenance and upkeep can lead to problematic consequences.

  • Use of Oven/Stove to Heat Home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jK9dF_0icjoGFm00
(Getty Images)

Officials stress the importance of only using approved methods to stay warm this winter. Ovens and stoves are not designed to heat your home. Reports say gas stoves will emit fumes that could be deadly or make you really sick. Leaving an oven on for long periods of time unused can lead to overheating and malfunctions that could cause gas or electrical fires.

  • Faulty Smoke Detectors

Smoke detectors are known to help many people be alerted to fires and Carbon Monoxide. However, some either don’t have smoke detectors or have faulty ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iub5u_0icjoGFm00
The National Fire Protection Association estimates that three out of every five deaths caused by fires in the home occurred when smoke detectors were not present or failed to operate.
Kids suit up for Fire Prevention Week in Tell City

Smoke detectors should be placed in and near bedrooms throughout the home. Officials recommend checking them once a month to ensure the detectors have fresh batteries and have no malfunctions.

By learning about these mistakes, you can stay warm and be safe this winter.

WXIN contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

