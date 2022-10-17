ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

fox2detroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video shows him strike child in the face in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man was charged after a video shared on TikTok allegedly showed him striking a child in the face in Pontiac. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the video by a concerned citizen on Friday, October 14th. After an investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred near the 1200 block of Perry St. in the City of Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor still investigating cause of mysterious bump in roadway

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is still investigating to determine the cause of a mysterious bump in a roadway that required closing the street for emergency repairs last week. Part of Glen Avenue next to a hotel construction site near downtown and the University of Michigan medical campus somehow heaved upward by an estimated 18 to 24 inches Thursday, Oct. 13, causing the street to crack.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car

DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

High-end athletic shoes stolen from specialty dry cleaner in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Avenue of Fashion shoe store has been hit twice by thieves. The owner, Kenneth Taylor, is the Shoe Doctor, located on Livernois in Detroit. "Just like you take your clothes to the dry cleaner, you take your shoes to the dry cleaner, which is the Shoe Doctor," he said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Animal neglect investigation launched after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thirty-eight cats were saved, and five dead cats were found in a Commerce Township home that caught fire Thursday. The Oakland County Animal Control Division is now conducting an animal neglect and abuse investigation after the fire at a house on Winewood Lane. Commerce Township firefighters requested help from animal control when they saw cats roaming the property.
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl, Canyla Turner. Police say she was last seen leaving her school in the area of Moross and I-94 on Friday at around 2:45 p.m. Police say she was wearing gold or yellow hooded sweatshirt with...
DETROIT, MI

