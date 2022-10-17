Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Flint man charged after TikTok video shows him strike child in the face in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man was charged after a video shared on TikTok allegedly showed him striking a child in the face in Pontiac. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the video by a concerned citizen on Friday, October 14th. After an investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred near the 1200 block of Perry St. in the City of Pontiac.
fox2detroit.com
Charges authorized against Southfield man after teen found dead on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor authorized charges Thursday against a Southfield man after a teen girl was found shot to death on I-94 last week. Police said the 20-year-old suspect will be arraigned on two charges Friday. He has not been identified by police.
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster disappearance: Police detail timeline after months of searching Macomb County landfill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said Friday that Zion Foster's body was not found after months of searching a Macomb County landfill. The decision was made last week to stop looking for the teen's body. Investigators had been searching for the 17-year-old's remains after her cousin said she died,...
fox2detroit.com
These 3 Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the U.S., Orkin says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the country, according to Orkin. The pest control company looked at its new rodent treatments from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022, to determine the rattiest cities in the United States. Detroit made it...
Ann Arbor still investigating cause of mysterious bump in roadway
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is still investigating to determine the cause of a mysterious bump in a roadway that required closing the street for emergency repairs last week. Part of Glen Avenue next to a hotel construction site near downtown and the University of Michigan medical campus somehow heaved upward by an estimated 18 to 24 inches Thursday, Oct. 13, causing the street to crack.
fox2detroit.com
EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
90-year-old Detroit woman with 5th degree black belt doesn't plan on slowing down
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thelma Jones isn't letting her age stop her. The 90-year-old from the east side of Detroit has earned her fifth-degree black belt in Isshinryu karate, and she plans to keep going. "You mention Miss Jones, and they go, 'Oh I know Miss Jones, she's tough,'"...
fox2detroit.com
High-end athletic shoes stolen from specialty dry cleaner in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Avenue of Fashion shoe store has been hit twice by thieves. The owner, Kenneth Taylor, is the Shoe Doctor, located on Livernois in Detroit. "Just like you take your clothes to the dry cleaner, you take your shoes to the dry cleaner, which is the Shoe Doctor," he said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
State Police find no evidence on I-96 after Livonia man shot at 6 times, grazed by bullet
Investigators have something of a mystery on their hands after a driver claimed he was shot on the freeway in Detroit. The problem: They can’t find any evidence.
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster's remains not found during landfill search; police still seeking charges
Despite an unsuccessful search for Zion Foster's body at an Macomb County landfill, Detroit police said they are compiling evidence and hope to secure charges against her cousin. Jaylin Brazier said he threw Foster's body in a dumpster after she died.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
fox2detroit.com
Melvindale bakery allegedly sold drugs causing deadly overdose, police raid
MELVINDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Melvindale bakery was busted for dealing drugs according to police. Michigan State Troopers raided the business after someone overdosed and died. Prescription pills, cold hard cash, and a lot of high-end jewelry was the haul from a home in Melvindale as well as Joseph’s Bakery and Grill.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Demolition Department leader breaks barriers for Black women
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Every step Detroiter LaJuan Counts takes is filled with purpose. "What I think is important for young Black women to see, is that not only are we a part of the competition - we are winning," said LaJuan Counts. On Thursday Counts, the director of the...
Arab American News
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield man accused of pushing teen out of car, shooting her in head on I-94
A Southfield man was arraigned Friday after authorities allege he murdered a 17-year-old girl during an argument. Her body was found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores last week.
fox2detroit.com
Animal neglect investigation launched after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thirty-eight cats were saved, and five dead cats were found in a Commerce Township home that caught fire Thursday. The Oakland County Animal Control Division is now conducting an animal neglect and abuse investigation after the fire at a house on Winewood Lane. Commerce Township firefighters requested help from animal control when they saw cats roaming the property.
Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after person shot on the freeway: MSP
According to Michigan State Police, eastbound I-96 will remain shut down at E. Outer Drive in Detroit while troopers conduct an investigation into a non-fatal shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl, Canyla Turner. Police say she was last seen leaving her school in the area of Moross and I-94 on Friday at around 2:45 p.m. Police say she was wearing gold or yellow hooded sweatshirt with...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
