Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
CalABLE adopts resolution in support of the ABLE Age Adjustment Act
At its October public board meeting, the California Achieving Better Life Experiences Act Board approved Resolution No. 2022-03 in support of federal legislation known as the ABLE Age Adjustment Act (S. 331/H.R. 1219) which would expand eligibility for the California ABLE Act program (CalABLE). These bills would bolster ABLE eligibility by raising the age of onset of disability to 46. Under existing law, only individuals diagnosed with a disability before age 26 may open an ABLE account. If passed, the ABLE Age Adjustment Act would expand ABLE eligibility and the opportunity to build financial wellness to an estimated six million Americans, including one million disabled veterans.
localocnews.com
Upcoming Caltrans Maintenance Closures for Oct. 22-23, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to have the following closures for maintenance repairs:. Southbound State Route 55 (SR-55) connector to north and southbound Interstate 405 (I-405) from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Southbound I-405 connector to northbound SR-55 from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23.
Comments / 0