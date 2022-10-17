Read full article on original website
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
What Astros’ Jose Altuve and field-crashing fan talked about before security took over
HOUSTON — The Yankees were three outs from falling into an 0-2 hole in the American League Championship Series on Thursday night when the Minute Maid Park lights dimmed. Out from the Houston Astros’ bullpen walked closer Ryan Pressly to his entrance song, Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down.”
Everything Dusty Baker said after Houston Astros Game 2 ALCS win over New York Yankees
With a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman’s three-run home run in the third inning would provide all of the runs the Houston Astros would need to take care of business in front of their home fans.
Aaron Judge interaction with Josh Reddick has Yankees fans asking questions
Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros was a bummer for the New York Yankees. With a chance to keep it tied in the later innings, Aaron Boone’s bullpen decision tree once again directly resulted in a loss. The Astros weren’t hitting. Neither were the Yankees, but...
Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve shares two daughters with wife Nina Altuve Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage. After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title. Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires
Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident
With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
This Yankees Fan Took a Giant L Last Night at Minute Maid Park
This Yankees Fan Took a Giant L Last Night at Minute Maid Park
Yankees’ possible changes going into ALCS Game 2 | Sit Josh Donaldson?
HOUSTON — Chalk it up to a grueling five-game ALDS victory over the Guardians backing into a next-day matchup with the top-seeded Astros in the ALCS. Chalk it up to Justin Verlander doing Justin Verlander things, striking out 11 in six innings, and the Houston bullpen being its usual dominant self.
Ugly! Yankees on life support after Astros destroy them in ALCS Game 3
NEW YORK — Studies suggest that brain activity may continue for several minutes after you’re declared dead. This Yankees season will last until the Houston Astros inevitably beat them one more time. But, for all intents and purposes, the Yankees’ season flatlined in the sixth inning of a...
Francesa Blasts Yankees After Boone’s Postgame Comments
The manager seemed to suggest that the open roof at Minute Maid Park had an over-sized impact on the outcome of Game 2.
Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere
It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
Boomer thinks there's 'no juice' around the Yankees' ALCS run
Boomer just isn’t feeling the Yankees in the ALCS, and doesn’t think too many others are, either - but Gio says even if the confidence and expectations are low, the excitement is there.
Astros take apparent shot at Yankees via social media
The Houston Astros still have to win two more games to finish off the New York Yankees in the ALCS. However, they’re still feeling confident enough to take an apparent shot at their foe on social media. The Astros posted a recap video of their Game 2 win on...
Baseball Insiders: Dodgers-Aaron Judge chatter, Justin Verlander’s future and more
The Baseball Insiders talk NLCS, ALCS, and the possibility of Aaron Judge joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Baseball Insiders recap is back. FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray with new co-host Adam Weinrib chatted about the National League Championship Series, the American League Championship Series, and the upcoming free agent market.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Challenges Himself to Be Even Better Next Season
He wants to lead his team to the playoffs in 2023.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone explains head-scratching bases-loaded bullpen decision
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole stood on the mound for an extra beat when manager Aaron Boone pulled him from the game. “I was just not ready to come out,” the Yankees ace said. And the guy Boone tapped to relieve him wasn’t up to the task of saving the day, leading to a devastating 5-0 Yankees loss to the Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.
