Read full article on original website
Related
Food52
How to convert to gluten, dairy and egg free?
Esste - I find adapted regular recipes for allergies is often messy and/or difficult, especially when things like chemistry (for example, eggs) are involved. What works better for me is to find a tested, reliable recipe for the dish which ALREADY incorporates the dietary requirements you need. That way, someone else has done the recipe development, testing and adjustments (if needed).
Food52
Fig Leaf Dumplings
The trick to incredible jiaozi, or Chinese dumplings, is not in the floury wrappers, with their pleated tops or their crispy bottoms. The secret—as imparted to me by my mother, the San Diego-artist Li Huai—is to load the inside pork farce with a generous flurry of chopped herbs and grated vegetables like cabbage, carrots, and mushrooms. The resulting dumpling is light, verdant, and super savory (as a hungry teen I could easily throw back a few dozen dumplings, doused in tangy black vinegar).
Food52
5 Reasons I Don’t Want a Bigger Home
When I set out to write a book about small spaces, I wanted to find people like myself who had chosen to live in a smaller space (not ones who were forced to by circumstance). I was just as curious about why people were living small as I was about how they made it work. My own family could have stretched our budget to get a bigger apartment or we could have moved out to the ‘burbs, but we made a conscious choice to buy a smaller place close to where we work. We wanted to stay in the city we love, minimize our commutes, and keep our costs and stress low. As the years have gone by, I realized I don’t really want a bigger home. Here’s why I think my family will be living small for the long haul; maybe my reasons will help you see your small space in a new light:
Food52
Your Thanksgiving Turkey Might Be Twice As Expensive This Year
A looming turkey shortage coupled with rising inflation means that your Thanksgiving turkey is going to be hard to find and really pricey this year. Not only have food costs continued to creep up at an alarming rate thanks to inflation, turkey supplies are particularly tight thanks to a decision back in 2019 by turkey producers to cut back on the number of birds they raise after the price of turkey crashed. All this has been exacerbated by the ravages of avian flu, which killed 3.6 percent of the nation’s turkeys this year, reducing the number of birds available to purchase in the grocery store further, according to The New York Times.
Food52
Ghetto Gastro’s ‘Black Power Kitchen’ is a Culinary Manifesto
It’s hard to summarize all that is Ghetto Gastro’s new book, Black Power Kitchen—far from just a collection of recipes, it features political essays, interviews, artworks, gorgeous photography, and poetry. As chef Pierre Serrao—who wrote the book with his Ghetto Gastro co-founders Jon Gray and Lester Walker—put it simply, Black Power Kitchen is “much more than a cookbook.”
Food52
It’s Advent Calendar Season! Here Are Our 5 Favorites
It’s not quite Halloween yet, but we all know what happens when that day hits—within 24 hours, the mood changes from spooky season to festive season, in all its glory. If you love Christmas, and you love the Christmas season, well, it’s about to be the time of year when “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is appropriate to blast at all hours. The countdown to Christmas also means that one of our shop’s most beloved categories is finally making its seasonal appearance—Advent calendars.
Comments / 0