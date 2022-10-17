Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Officer saves father, 8-year-old son from drowning in Homestead canal
Homestead, Fla. – A Homestead police officer saved an eight-year-old boy and his father from drowning Saturday in a canal on Saturday. Derrance Hatfield Jr., his father Derrance Sr. and another adult were fishing around 10:00 a.m. from the canal bank near East Palm Drive and Southeast 142nd Avenue.
Click10.com
Police searhing for missing 12-year-old in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police is seeking the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Bianza Toutebon was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue on Wednesday. She stands 5 feet, 6...
Click10.com
Police investigating after 51-year-old man shot, killed in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department and Homicide Bureau are investigating after a man was shot in killed in Miami-Dade on Friday night, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 117 Street. The victim...
Driver sought after crashing car into Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office were searching for the driver of a car that slammed into a home in West Park early Saturday before leaving the scene.Residents of the home, located in the, said they were asleep around 3 a.m. when they heard a loud noise and awoke to find the vehicle had fully entered their home.No injuries were reported.Residents said they are looking to hire an inspector who can determine if the structural integrity of the home was compromised during the crash.
Click10.com
Video shows girl fleeing Fort Lauderdale abduction attempt; search for suspect continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police handed out flyers in the Poinsettia Heights neighborhood Friday as they continued searching for a man suspected of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van with candy. New video released by FLPD on Friday shows the young girl running away...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after vehicle crashes into West Park home
WEST PARK, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a West Park home early Saturday morning. According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle crashing into a house near the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street in West Park.
Charges upgraded for mother who left three children home alone
A mother whose toddler was found wandering the parking lot of their South Florida apartment complex has been re-arrested and her charges have been upgraded.
Click10.com
Gun mix-up led to customs officer’s death at west Miami-Dade shooting range, sources say
MIAMI – A gun mix-up led a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer to accidentally shoot and kill fellow Officer Jorge Arias at a west Miami-Dade gun range Wednesday morning, sources told Local 10 News. Officers stood outside the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office Friday to honor Arias, 40,...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Hotel in Miami-Dade
A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Miami-Dade hotel early Friday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Estancia Hotel at 7685 Northwest 12th Street around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Click10.com
Teen charged as adult in deadly shooting inside southwest Miami-Dade Walmart
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Prosecutors officially charged a 16-year-old as an adult in a deadly shooting that caused chaos inside a busy southwest Miami-Dade Walmart late last month. Police arrested Malachi Allen Allah after the shooting; he was charged with second-degree murder and transferred from juvenile detention to the...
Click10.com
BSO detectives investigating death of 65-year-old man found on roadway in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are looking for witnesses who may have seen what occurred before a man was found unresponsive on a Pompano Beach roadway. The man was found Monday, Oct. 3, and he died 10 days...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida
Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida. According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday. A nearby doorbell camera captured...
NBC Miami
Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill
Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
WSVN-TV
3 found shot in Aventura; Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Aventura, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.
WPTV
Witnesses say man found dead at Port Everglades struck by shipping container
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after witnesses said he was struck by a shipping container at Port Everglades. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the port shortly after 8:30 p.m. Rescuers arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the man's...
Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead
Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
NBC Miami
Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search
A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle. He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered. Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale police release photo of man suspected of trying to lure girl into van
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police canvassed the city’s Poinsettia Heights neighborhood Thursday morning after a 10-year-old girl told staff at a nearby school that a man tried to lure her into a van with candy. Detective Ali Adamson, an FLPD spokesperson, said the girl, a middle...
