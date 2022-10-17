Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
FOOTBALL: Raiders roll at Rockvale; win 7th game for first time in 19 years
Winning a region championship a week ago didn’t seem to satisfy the Coffee County Central Red Raiders. They are out for more history, and they found some Friday night. Coffee County got a special teams touchdown from Nate Luttrell in the first quarter and 5 different Raiders scored touchdowns in a 35-14 win over the Rockvale Rockets in Rutherford County.
thunder1320.com
Safe on the Square returns Monday, October 31
Manchester’s Safe on the Square Trick or Treating event will return this year. The event, which was paused due to COVID-19 for the past couple of years, will be held from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in downtown Manchester. It is hosted by the Manchester Police and Fire Departments.
thunder1320.com
Amanda Gayle Steele
Amanda Gayle Steele of Fayetteville passed this life on Monday, October 17, 2022 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville at the age of 43. No services are scheduled. Miss Steele, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late James Robert and Carolyn Steele. She enjoyed working puzzles and cooking. She was always a good listener when anyone wanted to talk.
thunder1320.com
Franklin County Sheriff seeks help locating two juveniles
Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in locating these two juveniles, Kyle Williams and Nevaeh Frank. These two juveniles have been missing since Tuesday and are believed to be together. Both juveniles are listed in NCIC as missing. Their details are as follows:. Kyle Williams. 15...
thunder1320.com
Threat of violence against Warren County school; suspect in custody
On October 20, 2022, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department was made. aware of a threat of violence being circulated on a social media platform. Warren County Middle School Resource Officer Bobby Pennington, with the assistance of school staff members, immediately began an investigation, and a 13-year-old student was identified and placed into custody.
Comments / 0