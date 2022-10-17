Read full article on original website
‘House of the Dragon’ Director Talks Fans Crushing on Daemon — ‘People Love a Baddie’
Though Daemon Targaryen isn't the best person in 'House of the Dragon,' many viewers find him very attractive.
Meet 'Love During Lockup' Season 2 Couple Emily and Dauri (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Some cast members in shows like Love During Lockup and its predecessor Love After Lockup might never learn. Just ask Season 2 newbie Emily and her currently incarcerated fiancé Duari. In an exclusive clip ahead of the Season 2 premiere on Oct. 21, we meet the couple and learn how they met each other. So, who are Emily and Dauri in Love During Lockup?
The Newest Netflix Romantic Series, 'From Scratch,' Is Set in Italy — Was It Filmed There?
Spoiler alert: The last section of this article contains spoilers for From Scratch. Don't we all dream of falling in love with a handsome chef in Italy every now and then?. Zoe Saldana plays Amy, a woman who does just that in the newest Netflix limited series From Scratch, which premiered on Oct. 21, just in time for cuffing season!
The Bombshell Season 1 Finale of 'The Mole' Crowned a Winner! (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of The Mole. This fall, Netflix revived the ABC hit competition series The Mole, a game that requires one contestant to remain hidden in plain sight. Article continues below advertisement. Hosted by Alex Wagner, the 2022 reboot brought more drama...
You Guessed It! The Mole Was [SPOILER] All Along
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of The Mole. Betrayal isn’t always a bad thing, and this is especially true for contestants on the Netflix reboot of The Mole, where backstabbing is the name of the game. The Mole — revived more than a decade...
Why Is 'Law & Order' Not on Tonight? New Episodes Resume Soon
Fans of the Law & Order franchise, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, are shocked that there is not a new episode tonight, Oct. 20, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. In the past, television shows have sometimes moved episodes due to conflicting events,...
'Love Is Blind' Divorces: Here Are the Couples That Have Ended Their Unions
Once Love Is Blind hit Netflix in 2020, fans immediately questioned the validity of the love experiment. The idea of dating within the pods all without meeting a person face-to-face in hopes of getting married in 10 days seems pretty far-fetched for some viewers. However, the series has proven that it’s actually possible, thanks to the unions of Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton.
'Sam and Kate' Sees Dustin Hoffman Married to Sissy Spacek — Who Is His Wife in Real Life?
There’s so much to say about the life and career of Dustin Hoffman. He’s been active in the Hollywood industry since the '60s, starring in major movies including The Graduate, Rain Man, and Hook. Since Dustin isn’t active on social media platforms such as Instagram or Twitter, it makes sense that his fans would have some curiosity about what his personal life is really like behind the scenes.
'All Rise' Star Jessica Camacho Is Making a Guest Appearance on This Popular Primetime Series
Actress Jessica Camacho has gained quite the following over the years thanks to roles in shows such as Fox's Sleepy Hollow, The CW’s The Flash, and NBC’s Taken. Most recently, fans have come to know and love her as Emily Lopez on OWN's All Rise. Now, the 39-year-old...
Former 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Provides a Major Health Update Following Past Scares
In May 2021, Friends: The Reunion began streaming exclusively on HBO Max. The 104-minute special reunited the cast of the beloved NBC sitcom about six Manhattan-based friends trying to survive life, love, and drama. For the most part, all six of the main stars enjoyed reuniting, not the least of which was Matthew Perry.
Who Are Skylar Astin’s Parents? The ‘So Help Me Todd’ Star Doesn’t Use Their Last Name
Actor and singer Skylar Astin often uses his roles to show off his many skills. Since growing a massive Broadway following after he originated the role of Georg in Spring Awakening, Skylar has made several film appearances in Hamlet 2 and Taking Woodstock. However, his breakout role came in 2012 when he played Anna Kendrick’s love interest, Jesse Swanson, in the Pitch Perfect movies.
Maisie Williams makes brutal admission about the quality of Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams has made a candid admission about the quality of Game of Thrones.The series was widely acclaimed in its early seasons, but divided fans with the final six episodes, which aired in 2019.Since the ending, several stars of the show have defended how David Benioff and DB Weiss wrapped the story up despite complaints that they rushed Daenerys Targaryen’s storyline too much.After the finale aired, a petition calling on HBO to remake the final season was launched by one disgruntled person, and over a million people signed it.Williams, who played Arya Stark, has revealed that she recently rewatched...
Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
British singer and Internet sensation Sophia Grace has announced she is five months pregnant.
Theo Graves Has Already Made Quite a Splash on 'AHS: NYC'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of AHS: NYC. Fans are quickly learning that AHS: NYC is about as murderous, mysterious, and leather-clad as a show could be. The latest installment in the FX series depicts the underworld of early-'80s New York City in a way that only American Horror Story could: through copious amounts of sex and violence.
Less Representation Isn't What We Need — Why Was Prime Video's Dramedy 'As We See It' Canceled?
In January 2021, Jason Katims's dramedy series premiered on Prime Video. The poignant show highlights the lives of three 20-something adults on the autism spectrum. Specifically, it follows their stories as they "strive to get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them," per Amazon. It was based on the Israeli series On the Spectrum, which was created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman.
Does 'Love Is Blind' Actually Work? Let's Take a Peek at Its Success Rate
It's easy to forget the experiment part of the social experiment that is Love Is Blind. With all the sleek production used to tease out the most dramatic elements of the reality show, it's no wonder we can't hold onto the fact that this is also an evaluation of sorts. Can two people who get to know each other with a wall between them actually fall in love? And furthermore, can that love last?
The Hidden Meaning Behind the Lyrics of Taylor Swift’s “The Great War”
As fans eagerly awaited Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” on October 21, the Grammy Award-winning artist had a surprise up her sleeve. Three hours after dropping her highly anticipated album at 12 a.m. ET, Swift told fans that she would be releasing seven more bonus tracks, titled “Midnights (3am Edition).” At 3 a.m. ET on Instagram, Swift finally shared her “special very chaotic surprise” with followers.
Central Park “Karen” Yells at Singer for Ruining His Daily Walk, Gets Torched Online
If you invited someone into your home or onto your property and they started behaving in a way you didn't approve of, you'd have every right to demand they leave the premises. How you go about ensuring they leave is where things tend to get tricky. But, for the most part, since it's your property, you can demand someone leave if they're acting out of pocket.
Fans Are Convinced That Luke Gulbranson Left 'Winter House' After an Argument
Bravo’s Summer House has officially closed its doors for the end of the season, which means that it’s time for cold-weather bliss and drama we know as Winter House. Since Winter House’s inception in 2021, the show has featured a few cast members of Southern Charm and other stars new to the network audience. Viewers are invested in their fan-favorites, and now some are wondering what's going on with Luke Gulbranson.
‘RHOBH’ Fans Still Don’t Know Who Bought the Bots Since Part 2 of the Reunion Aired
In October 2022, the three-part The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion addressed Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax’s involvement in the reality drama. During Season 12, Jax unwillingly became the center of Garcelle and Diana Jenkins’ feud. Article continues below advertisement. The two women had been going at...
