Seahawks' Noah Fant dealing with illness
Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (illness) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. The limited tag indicates that Fant should be fine for Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Last week, Fant set season-highs with 6 catches on 7 targets and he had over 40 yards for a second straight game. Will Dissly had the same snap share as Fant (62.5%), but he was only targeted once.
6 Wide Receivers With Great Cornerback Matchups in Week 7
Just before the start of the NFL season, I purchased a brand-new video game system. My shiny new toy to myself has become quite a fascination, as I keep finding more and more games that I want to play but definitely don’t have the time for. I’ve limited myself to not buying a new game until I finish one I have, giving myself an arbitrary guardrail to bump up against so I can be responsible. It’s honestly one of the first times that an outside force (read: parents or money) hasn’t been the limiting factor on my gaming experience, and so I’ve needed to set those boundaries myself.
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) questionable for Packers in Week 7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins had been on injured reserve. While the move was announced a few days ago, it was officially made Saturday with Randall Cobb heading to IR as the corresponding move. While the team activated the veteran, they have deemed him questionable to play come Sunday.
NFL Betting Guide: Week 7
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
Baker Mayfield (ankle) to be inactive again Week 7 for Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) will be inactive on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, per head coach Steve Wilks. Mayfield and Sam Darnold (ankle) will both be inactive while P.J. Walker makes another start and Jacob Eason handles backup duty. The Panthers haven't indicated who will start once Mayfield and Darnold are available, but this entire offense should be avoided if possible after they traded away Christian McCaffrey.
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable to return on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to return to Friday's contest against the Jazz. Anderson has no points, rebounds, or assists in 1 minute played so far on Friday.
Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out for Broncos in Week 7; Brett Rypien to start
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets. Wilson injured his hamstring Monday in the team's loss to the Chargers, and after struggling to participate in practice throughout the week, the team has decided to hold him back and give the injury a chance to heal. Brett Rypien will be the one who gets the start under center versus Zach Wilson and Co.
Julio Jones (knee) out for Buccaneers' Week 7 matchup versus Carolina
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will not play in Week Seven's game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones will miss his third straight contest with a knee injury despite logging limited practices. Look for Russell Gage to see more snaps against a Panthers' defense ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
Andy Dalton to likely start for Saints Thursday night
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said they would wait until kick-off to announce Dalton or Jameis Winston (back/ankle) as the starter, but Terrell says the former will likely make a fourth straight start. Dalton has thrown a single touchdown pass in each outing and he's been below 200 yards in two straight weeks.
4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Exploit in Week 7
When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling and should lead to us having some winning lineups.
Nelson Agholor (hamstring) questionable for New England's Week 7 matchup
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week Seven's game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor is among two Patriots' wideouts including Kendrick Bournes listed as questionable after both were held to limited practices on Saturday and Friday. Expect Tyquan Thornton to play more snaps against a Bears' team allowing 21.9 FanDuel points per game to receivers if Bourne or Agholor is ruled out.
New England's Mac Jones (ankle) questionable in Week 7
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week Seven's game against the Chicago Bears. After a week of limited practices, Jones' status remains in question for Monday night's contest. In a matchup against a Chicago defense allowing 15.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Jones to score 17.4 FanDuel points.
7 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 7
How is it Week 7? I don't get it either. It's time to put on a brave face and identify some fantasy football sleepers. Sleeper is an ambiguous term. For the purpose of this article, we'll define anyone on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters as a sleeper. Typically, I'll actually aim to feature players on fewer than 40 percent of rosters.
Tampa Bay's Cameron Brate (neck) ruled out in Week 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (neck) will not play in Week Seven's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Brate will not be active after he was unable to practice this week with a neck injury. Expect Cade Otton to play more snaps versus a Carolina defense allowing 7.0 FanDuel points per game to tight ends.
Thursday Night Football Betting: Which of These Struggling Teams Will Get Back on Track?
Hopefully, this Thursday night game will provide us with some better football. TNF games have been really rough as of late, and with the myriad of injuries that the New Orleans Saints are dealing with to key starters like Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Marshon Lattimore, this game might not be all that different.
Damien Harris (hamstring) full participant in New England's Friday practice
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) fully practiced on Friday. After consecutive full practices, Harris appears on track to suit up for Week Seven's Monday night showdown versus the Chicago Bears. In a matchup against a Bears' unit allowing 23.1 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Harris to score 9.7 FanDuel points.
Tyler Lockett (hamstring) questionable for Seahawks on Sunday
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is questionable for Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Lockett missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, so his participation on Friday might help provide a better sense of the receiver's status. The Seahawks added Lockett to the injury report last Thursday with a hamstring injury and then he had his least productive game of the season with 2 catches for 17 yards. D.K. Metcalf should dominate targets if Lockett winds up missing Sunday's game.
J.K. Dobbins (knee) misses Ravens practice again
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) missed a second straight practice on Thursday. Dobbins is looking dicey for Week 7 after his knee tightened up on him in the Ravens' loss to the New York Giants. Kenyan Drake was the only other running back to record a carry last week, but Gus Edwards (knee) might be available for the first time this season on Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns. Justice Hill is also a candidate for touches if Dobbins doesn't play.
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) active on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After sitting out on Friday for injury management reasons, Murray will make his return in Denver. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 25.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 14.3...
Jameis Winston to be benched for Saints against Cardinals
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be active and third on the depth chart Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Winston was removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest, but he appears to have been benched for Andy Dalton moving forward. Taysom Hill is second on the depth chart, although Winston would likely take back over as the primary passer if Dalton suffers an injury.
