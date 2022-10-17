Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SLO County football player hit by truck returns to field a year later: ‘Happy to be here’
Templeton High School football player Walker Craven was riding his bicycle to an early morning weightlifting session just over a year ago when his world went black. Craven, who was 15 at the time, was five games into his sophomore season, and making his way as an up-and-coming starter at right guard on the offensive line.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande decreased in the last week to $390. That’s $68 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Arroyo Grande was $550. The most...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the eight most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $601,375, $338 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the six most expensive homes sell for in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the last week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $448.
Comments / 0