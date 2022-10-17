On Friday at approximently 9:30 pm, a male burglary broke through the glass window to gain access into Lumpy’s Diner on Lone Tree Way in the City of Antioch. The entry set off their alarm system and video surveillance of the burglary in progress which alerted the owners of Lumpy’s diner who within a few minutes arrived at the diner. A foot pursuit occurred where the owner chased down the burglar where he was captured across the street in front of Walgreens Drug Store.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO