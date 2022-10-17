Read full article on original website
Thomasa Roberts
5d ago
moved out here in 2014, almost 8 years. I watched Antioch transform from a clean, safe city to a dirty, unsafe, violent and deadly city. . Register voter, The Mayor said he was cleaning up the areas, I see no changes, just keep getting worst.
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Man Gets 22-Years For Fatal Rock Throwing Incident that Killed Antioch Woman
On Friday October 21, 2022, Mark Navone was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous charges relating to throwing objects at vehicles. Navone was arrested after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation identified him as the suspect in multiple...
eastcountytoday.net
Burglary Suspect in Custody After Chased Down by Lumpy’s Diner Owner
On Friday at approximently 9:30 pm, a male burglary broke through the glass window to gain access into Lumpy’s Diner on Lone Tree Way in the City of Antioch. The entry set off their alarm system and video surveillance of the burglary in progress which alerted the owners of Lumpy’s diner who within a few minutes arrived at the diner. A foot pursuit occurred where the owner chased down the burglar where he was captured across the street in front of Walgreens Drug Store.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Catch Residential Burglary Suspect
On Friday, the Brentwood Police Department made an arrest of a residential burglary suspect after he jumped from a second story balcony in an attempt to flee the scene in the City of Brentwood. At approximently 1:30 pm Friday, Brentwood Officers were called to a home on Trinity Drive after...
eastcountytoday.net
Oct. 9-15: Pittsburg Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between October 9-15 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. Antioch Man Arrested in Shooting that Wounded 8-Year-Old and Mother in Pittsburg. The Pittsburg Police Department announced the arrest in a Friday shooting...
crimevoice.com
Man Jailed for Murder of an Armored Car Driver at Kaiser Hospital
SAN LEANDRO — A suspect is in custody for allegedly murdering an armored car driver at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center. The 60-year-old victim was exiting the hospital with a bag full of cash and fatally shot. The victim John Mendez was shot September 7 shortly after 11:30...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Crash Involving Parked Car on West Winton Avenue in Hayward
The Hayward Police Department recently reported a fatal crash on Thunderbird Place and West Winton Avenue. The incident took place around 3:00 a.m. and involved two vehicles, one of which was parked at the time of the incident, Hayward PD said. Details on the Fatal Crash Involving Parked Car on...
KTVU FOX 2
Man stabbed near San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened near Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
eastcountytoday.net
Oct. 9-15: Oakley Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Oakley Police Calls reported between October 9-15 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Oakley. 10/9 – 200 block W Cypress Rd. DUI. 10/13 – 2000 block Truman Lane. Failure to Obey. 10/14 – W Cypress...
SFist
Unidentified Woman Killed on Antioch Trail After Being Set on Fire
Police in Antioch are seeking the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead on a walking trail early Monday after apparently being set on fire by another individual or multiple individuals. As KRON4 reports, firefighters with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (FPD) responded around 5:36...
Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
Driver dies in head-on crash in Tracy Friday evening
TRACY — One person died in a head-on crash in Tracy Friday evening.The South County Fire Authority responded to the accident on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road where they found two vehicles involved. After an extensive extrication operation, the driver in one of the vehicles succumbed to their injuries. The driver in the other vehicle had minor injuries, according to fire officials.The accident remains investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
Multiple guns off Sacramento streets after weekend of arrests, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they arrested 17 people between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16 and took guns off the streets in the process. Police reported 12 incidents that led to guns being found, with half of them beginning as traffic stops. On Oct. 14, there were five incidents. Officers conducted three traffic […]
Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said. On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
Oakland police looking for missing person, considered at risk
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who is considered at risk. Conrad Williams is 74 years old and was last seen on Oct. 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the 5800 block of Adeline Street. Williams is 6’0″ tall, weighs 230 pounds, has […]
San Joaquin County officials search for suspect in fatal east Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the fatal shooting on the 4000-block of E. Fourth Street, Friday. Carlos Samoy, a 58-year-old Stockton resident, was shot and killed outside his home just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials. He leaves behind several children and was well-known in the east Stockton area for working on his car.
NBC Bay Area
Fire Destroys Vacant Restaurant in Concord
Fire investigators are at the scene of a vacant restaurant gutted by fire early Friday in Concord, officials said. The fire was reported at 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road, at a boarded-up structure that was formerly the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
Antioch woman found on fire’s jewelry may help police ID her
Detectives are trying to identify a young woman whose body was set on fire along an Antioch walking trail and died.
crimevoice.com
Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Hitting her Boyfriend with a Lead Pipe
UNION CITY — A woman wanted for outstanding warrants was arrested after she allegedly hit her boyfriend’s head with a lead pipe. She was taken into custody after a 6-hourlong standoff with police. On October 16 at 1:50 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault at...
Judge sentences man who threw bricks at cars to 22 years in prison
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison Friday after he pled no contest to numerous charges related to throwing bricks at cars, after his actions killed someone and blinded another.Mark Navone, 47, was sentenced for throwing rocks and bricks onto highway 4 in several incidents earlier this year. His actions resulted in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother from Antioch and blinded a 37-year-old delivery nurse from Concord, according to prosecutors.California Highway Patrol officers arrested Navone on April 2 and prosecutors charged him with numerous felonies.
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
