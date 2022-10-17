Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers' Chase Claypool 'was in the bathroom' for Mitchell Trubisky-Diontae Johnson incident
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool apparently missed the alleged "heated exchange" between teammates Mitchell Trubisky and Diontae Johnson. The exchange led to Mike Tomlin benching Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett back in Week 4 of the season. "I wish I could say something about it, but I...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady responds to Ben Roethlisberger: Losing is 'not very fun'
Understandably, quarterback Tom Brady was asked Thursday about future Hall-of-Famer Ben Roethlisberger recently saying that "it didn't look like (Brady) wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. "You know, I think anytime you lose, it’s not very fun...
Yardbarker
Roquan Smith Trade?: Seahawks Possible Counter To 49ers Christian McCaffrey
With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 1, teams are scheming for ways to improve their rosters and make championship pushes. One of those teams is an NFC West rival of the Seattle Seahawks, as the San Francisco 49ers just completed a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
Yardbarker
Broncos assistant living at team's facility because '(his) car hasn't started in a week'
Outten said he hasn't seen his family in a week. Perhaps his inability to go home shows the Broncos' 2-4 record has created major anxiety. Fans and media are hammering the team for not meeting high expectations. After they traded for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson, the organization believed it would snap a six-year playoff drought.
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman roasts Kyler Murray with 'Call of Duty' reference: 'I bet he knows when a new map drops'
There's been some speculation that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray would prefer playing his video-game system over studying an NFL playbook. It's not completely unfounded speculation, either. There was that clause the Cardinals put in his new contract that required him to do four hours of “independent study” each week. That clause was ultimately taken out of the contract, but it pointed to the fact that the Cardinals fear Murray is more likely to play video games than study film for his upcoming opponent.
Yardbarker
Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins
The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report has a shocking revelation Thursday
The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report is a unique one. The Chicago Bears had quite a few players fighting the typical NFL bumps and bruises on the team’s injury report in Week 6. Last Wednesday, the Bears’ final practice before their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders, the team placed three players on the injury report. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson were on the list projected to be full participants. The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report tells a different story.
Yardbarker
Report: Dolphins Expected To Trade Veteran TE
The Miami Dolphins are coming into Week 7 of the NFL season with a 3-3 record. With them two games behind the Bills in the AFC East, the team is looking to ship out their veteran tight end. The Dolphins having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their offensive stars...
Yardbarker
Bears Fans react to trade rumor with Chiefs about Starting RB and DL
Bears fans are in their feels about saying goodbye. The Chicago Bears will have plenty of rumors surrounding them about possible trades this week. The team sits at 2-4 with a tough schedule coming. The Bears are expected to trade assets into draft picks as the trade deadline approaches. One viral trade rumor had some Bears fans at different stages of the grief cycle posting takes on social media.
Yardbarker
Ravens Could Be Without 2 Notable Players Against Browns
A pair of players who are key to the Ravens’ offensive attack were listed as non-participants, tight end Mark Andrews and runningback J.K Dobbins. Andrews is of course one of the most prolific receiving threats at his position in the whole NFL and is coming off a dominant game against the Giants.
Yardbarker
Ravens Activate Running Back Help Ahead of Browns Game
Dobbins not being on the field is one less headache the Browns have to worry about. He is their second-best running threat to Lamar Jackson but has been unable to stay healthy. Edwards will be making his season debut Sunday as long as he is active. Kenyan Drake and Justice...
Yardbarker
Five possible Kansas City Chiefs trade targets at the Nov. 1 deadline, including Robert Quinn
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again serious title contenders in 2022, and that means Andy Reid and the brass could feel adding one or two more key pieces to the roster could be what helps bring another Super Bowl to Missouri. The Chiefs are tied for the second-best record...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon
This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
Yardbarker
'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion
Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Watch: Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce pounds a beer and hugs the Phillie Phanatic during Game 2 of NLCS
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce knows how to party. Kelce has already jump-started a musical career, collaborating with his fellow lineman on a Christmas album. Though, he might have a future as a hype man as well, firing up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Deigo Padres.
Yardbarker
Report: Steelers set asking price in Chase Claypool trade talks
The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price. According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.
Yardbarker
Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul
Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
Comments / 0