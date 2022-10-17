Read full article on original website
Des Moines police: Driver who crashed car Saturday afternoon found with 'gunshot injury'
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old Des Moines man is hospitalized with critical injuries after police found him with a "gunshot injury" following a crash Saturday, according to Des Moines police. The crash occurred at 11:21 a.m. near the 1500 block of 11th Street. At the scene, police discovered...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating crash where driver suffered from a gunshot wound
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that's landed one man in a hospital with critical injuries. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area.
KCCI.com
Both drivers walk away from Des Moines crash that sent vehicle onto its top
DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash Friday morning at 63rd Street and Cummins Parkway sent one vehicle onto its top. The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. The collision between the red pickup truck and the red Ford Escape sent the Escape onto its top. One of the drivers...
Man Charged With Attempted Murder In West Des Moines Arrested
(West Des Moines, IA) — A man accused of trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in West Des Moines is now in custody. Police say Brandon Cameron was arrested around 3:45 this morning on several charges including attempted murder. He’s accused of firing gunshots into a West Des Moines home back on the Fourth of July because his girlfriend wouldn’t come outside. He got away from police in Clive that day and remained on the run until this morning.
KCCI.com
Police: Clive man fired 8 shots into home where pregnant girlfriend lived
CLIVE, Iowa — A Clive man has been charged with attempted murder. According to police, he opened fire on a house, hoping to kill his girlfriend and her unborn child this summer. According to West Des Moines police, back on July 4, 19-year-old Brandon Cameron fired eight shots into...
KCJJ
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information About Hit-and-Run in Knoxville
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office covered a hit and run accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of North Godfrey and T-15 around 9:03AM. The vehicle involved was described as a tan or gray SUV similar to a Honda CRV. The vehicle was last seen in the area going westbound on T-15 and possibly on to Robinson. If any residence or business on the east side of Knoxville has any type of outdoor camera or door bell camera, Sheriff Jason Sandholdt asks that they review it around the time of 8:45am and 9:45am this morning for any vehicle matching the above description. If anyone has any information involving this please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting son Friday
A Perry man was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting his adult son during a dispute in the home. Jacob Allan Miller, 33, of 2023 Sixth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of...
KCCI.com
Man arrested after chase and crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly led police on a chase before crashing his car and leaving a passenger behind. According to police, officers attempted to stop a car driven by Anthony John Formaro. Police attempted to pull Formaro over for traffic...
iowa.media
Driver airlifted from two-vehicle accident
A Boone man was transported by helicopter for medical care following an accident in Union County Thursday night. According to an Union County Sheriff report, at approximately 8:07 p.m. a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Corey Mitchell, 32, of Boone, was traveling northbound on Cherry Street Road, when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and entered the south lane of traffic before striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gerald Holaday, 77, of Greenfield.
KCCI.com
Man charged with murder after stabbing death of Norwalk woman
NORWALK, Iowa — The Norwalk police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have charged Antonio Lewis, 38, with first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-oldKarisa Shendelman. On Sept. 15, at 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Knoll Drive in Norwalk. Officers found Lewis...
theperrynews.com
Waukee suspect in attempted murder arrested for OWI
A Waukee man facing an attempted-murder charge from August was arrested for drunk driving late Tuesday in Waukee. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense OWI. The incident began about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on S.E. Booth Drive near S.E. L.A. Grant Parkway in...
KCCI.com
Shag's dance club may lose liquor license over explicit video
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shag's dance club in the Court Avenue district of Des Moines may temporarily lose its liquor license. The Des Moines City Council reached an agreement with the club after a controversial video surfaced on social media in September. The video showed an adult performer, partially naked, performing sex acts at Shag's.
Tiller and Snow Blower reported stolen in Creston
(Creston) A Toro Power Clear 721 red snow blower and a red Honda Tiller were reported stolen in Creston. The Creston Police Department says James Harvey McCutchan reported Tuesday afternoon that someone had broken into his storage unit. The estimated loss is $1,200.
KCCI.com
State Patrol: Iowa woman died in crash west of Oskaloosa
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A Hamilton woman died in a two-vehicle crash west of Oskaloosa. The crash happened Monday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 80-year-old Betty Walter was leaving a car dealership. She pulled her vehicle into the path of a pick-up truck driven by 71-year-old...
Bobcat kittens discovered in West Des Moines
The bobcat kittens were photographed near Scenic Valley Park in West Des Moines last week. Resident Diana Morrison Wissler, the photographer's mom, lives in the area and tells Axios that she started noticing the cats during the last year. They've walked on her deck a few times but haven't caused...
KCCI.com
Tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturns on Iowa highway
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturned Wednesday on Highway 163, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash east of the Metro Waste Landfill. The trailer was on its side blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 163 at about 9:24 a.m. Westbound...
UPDATE: Iowa DNR says mountain lion in Des Moines actually a house cat
UPDATE: The Iowa DNR told WHO 13 that the reported mountain lion in Des Moines was actually someone’s housecat. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a big cat making its way through the Des Moines metro — a mountain lion. The Des Moines Police Department was called out to a home in the 1300 […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines Water Works navigates plummeting river levels
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Water levels are extremely low at the Raccoon River in West Des Moines. The river should be chest high, but as of this report it was possible stand on dry ground. "When you have low water levels is sometimes you have water quality issues...
Officials resume search near Lake Red Rock for missing Oskaloosa man
MARION COUNTY, Iowa – The search for a missing Oskaloosa man is back underway Wednesday morning in the area of Cordova Park, along the shores of Lake Red Rock. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said its search began Sunday morning after being notified by Mahaska County that 41-year-old Raymond William Welch had been at Cordova […]
