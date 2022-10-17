ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In West Des Moines Arrested

(West Des Moines, IA) — A man accused of trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in West Des Moines is now in custody. Police say Brandon Cameron was arrested around 3:45 this morning on several charges including attempted murder. He’s accused of firing gunshots into a West Des Moines home back on the Fourth of July because his girlfriend wouldn’t come outside. He got away from police in Clive that day and remained on the run until this morning.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information About Hit-and-Run in Knoxville

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office covered a hit and run accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of North Godfrey and T-15 around 9:03AM. The vehicle involved was described as a tan or gray SUV similar to a Honda CRV. The vehicle was last seen in the area going westbound on T-15 and possibly on to Robinson. If any residence or business on the east side of Knoxville has any type of outdoor camera or door bell camera, Sheriff Jason Sandholdt asks that they review it around the time of 8:45am and 9:45am this morning for any vehicle matching the above description. If anyone has any information involving this please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
KNOXVILLE, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting son Friday

A Perry man was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting his adult son during a dispute in the home. Jacob Allan Miller, 33, of 2023 Sixth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Man arrested after chase and crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly led police on a chase before crashing his car and leaving a passenger behind. According to police, officers attempted to stop a car driven by Anthony John Formaro. Police attempted to pull Formaro over for traffic...
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Driver airlifted from two-vehicle accident

A Boone man was transported by helicopter for medical care following an accident in Union County Thursday night. According to an Union County Sheriff report, at approximately 8:07 p.m. a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Corey Mitchell, 32, of Boone, was traveling northbound on Cherry Street Road, when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and entered the south lane of traffic before striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gerald Holaday, 77, of Greenfield.
UNION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Man charged with murder after stabbing death of Norwalk woman

NORWALK, Iowa — The Norwalk police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have charged Antonio Lewis, 38, with first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-oldKarisa Shendelman. On Sept. 15, at 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Knoll Drive in Norwalk. Officers found Lewis...
NORWALK, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee suspect in attempted murder arrested for OWI

A Waukee man facing an attempted-murder charge from August was arrested for drunk driving late Tuesday in Waukee. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense OWI. The incident began about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on S.E. Booth Drive near S.E. L.A. Grant Parkway in...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Shag's dance club may lose liquor license over explicit video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shag's dance club in the Court Avenue district of Des Moines may temporarily lose its liquor license. The Des Moines City Council reached an agreement with the club after a controversial video surfaced on social media in September. The video showed an adult performer, partially naked, performing sex acts at Shag's.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

State Patrol: Iowa woman died in crash west of Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A Hamilton woman died in a two-vehicle crash west of Oskaloosa. The crash happened Monday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 80-year-old Betty Walter was leaving a car dealership. She pulled her vehicle into the path of a pick-up truck driven by 71-year-old...
OSKALOOSA, IA
Axios

Bobcat kittens discovered in West Des Moines

The bobcat kittens were photographed near Scenic Valley Park in West Des Moines last week. Resident Diana Morrison Wissler, the photographer's mom, lives in the area and tells Axios that she started noticing the cats during the last year. They've walked on her deck a few times but haven't caused...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturns on Iowa highway

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturned Wednesday on Highway 163, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash east of the Metro Waste Landfill. The trailer was on its side blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 163 at about 9:24 a.m. Westbound...
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Officials resume search near Lake Red Rock for missing Oskaloosa man

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – The search for a missing Oskaloosa man is back underway Wednesday morning in the area of Cordova Park, along the shores of Lake Red Rock. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said its search began Sunday morning after being notified by Mahaska County that 41-year-old Raymond William Welch had been at Cordova […]
OSKALOOSA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy