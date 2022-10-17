ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, OK

Interview: Numunu Staffing CEO discusses upcoming anniversary business luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Numunu Staffing is celebrating its second year of business with a luncheon at the beginning of November. 7News spoke with George Tahdooahnippah, the CEO of Numunu Staffing, about the luncheon, how the business affects the community and the most rewarding aspect of providing for the tribal community.
LAWTON, OK
CU professor receives SCMLA Honorary Lifetime Membership Award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Dr. John G. Morris was recently honored for his continuing work in the South Central Modern Language Association (SCMLA). Morris, a Professor of English at Cameron, was one of three recipients of the SCMLA Honorary Lifetime Membership Award, which recognized all of his outstanding contributions to the organization over his many years of membership.
LAWTON, OK
Jim Taliaferro launches supported employment program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Working towards ending the stigma of mental health and substance abuse is the mission of a new program in Lawton. “About 60% of people with serious mental illness, they want to work, and less than 20% are employed which is unfortunate,” said Hurleyjacks. This is...
LAWTON, OK
CCMH employees’ families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Halloween is just over a week away, and Saturday night, Comanche County Memorial Hospital started the celebrations early with a trunk-or-treat. Employees’ kiddos picked up candy from more than 30 trunks decorated by the CCMH team. The ambulance and Lawton Fire Department set up booths...
LAWTON, OK
Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Yorkshire Terrier mix turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare by a community member who found her as a stray. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 22.
LAWTON, OK
Macarthur Unified Volleyball returns to the playoffs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It’s a partner with the special olympics and that’s been around for quite a while. It’s the combination of kids with special needs and the general population. We participate primarily in sports, but we have other things that go on as well”, said coach Greg Ford.
LAWTON, OK
Community Advises LATS on New Routes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More access, fewer routes. That’s the goal of LATS’ proposed new bus route system. “We’re looking to increase the frequency of the main points of interest here in town and include additional services that will really benefit the community,” LATS safety coordinator Tony Hansley said.
LAWTON, OK
Residents push back on transit center location

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council held a public hearing to discuss the proposed location of the new transit center. Tony Layton has been serving the community with his prosthetics clinic for the past 25 years. He’s worried the proposed transit center location will disrupt his business, which is located right next door, at the corner of 1st and B avenue.
LAWTON, OK
Former Wichita Falls CertainTeed employees hold reunion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - CertainTeed. That’s the name of a large company in Wichita Falls that closed in 2008, leaving around 700 people without jobs. They hosted a reunion on Saturday. The plant made fiberglass and as our crews report, a lot of married couples worked there together...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Medwatch: Families memorialize children with butterflies

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Comanche County Memorial Hospital wants families to know they aren’t alone and there is support. Tonya Defoor, a board-certified lactation consultant, said a remembrance tree is set up by the cafeteria each year for anyone who...
LAWTON, OK
Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton kept firefighters busy Saturday morning. Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area. It happened around 10 a.m. in the neighborhood across from the Walmart on Quanah Parker. The blaze was mostly contained to the garage and...
LAWTON, OK
Significant growth in the Comanche County Libertarian Party

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Now that voter registration in Comanche County is complete, there has been significant growth in the Libertarian Party. Comanche County has seen some changes in the last 5 years and the different political parties here have different ideas of why and what elections will look like going forward.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Cache downs John Marshall 37-36 in OT

Apache, Walters to battle for District A-2 Championship. Warriors, Blue Devils preview the Game of the Week. Cameron finishes 2nd. Mierl takes home runner-up trophy. MacArthur lucha en la derrota 37-14 ante Midwest City. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT. |. Highlanders caen a 3-1 en juego distrital.
CACHE, OK
Traffic diverted after Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
LAWTON, OK
MacArthur knocks off Glenpool, advances to 5A State Semis

GLENPOOL, OK
Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

