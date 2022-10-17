Read full article on original website
Airport officials address issues with Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C has been open for about a month now. Thousand of passengers have already traveled through its gates, but not without a few hiccups. Airport officials were at Terminal C on Friday for a discussion with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,...
State Road 46 reopens after Hurricane Ian flooding recedes
Nineteen days after it was closed, officials have finally reopened a stretch of State Road 46 that was shut down after it was flooded by Hurricane Ian, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT originally shut down a part SR-46 on Oct. 3 after historical rainfall from Hurricane Ian...
New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system has been given a 20% chance of development in the next five days and 10% in the next two days. "Although environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next...
FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time in Brevard County, those impacted by Hurricane Ian can sit down with Federal Emergency Management Agency staff at a disaster recovery center. FEMA opened its doors Friday for a Disaster Recovery Center at Culyer Park in Mimms. This is the 16th...
Local debris collection site opens in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Even now, more than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, storm debris is still prevalent in many local communities. It may take weeks to get it all. In New Smyrna Beach, leaders have opened a local debris collection site. It's a transfer point to speed up the process.
Residents in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood forced to move out due to Hurricane Ian damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There are people all over Florida who are now homeless, at least temporarily, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane-force winds and floods were devastating in New Smyrna Beach. Now, some residents in public housing are being forced to leave. Dozens of people had...
Are you able to schedule Lexus service at a Toyota dealership?
So you own a Lexus and you’re looking for a local auto service provider. Do you have to take your car to a Lexus dealership, or can you schedule Lexus service at a Toyota service center? Our Orlando car care experts are here to explain the ins and outs and help you get your next routine car care appointment on the books.
Officials: Orlando needs better roads and trains to attract young talent, jobs
To bring the jobs of the future to Orlando, we need better roads and trains. That was the message from the mayors of Orlando, and Orange County Friday at a conference downtown. They noted that 1,500 people a week are moving to Central Florida and tech jobs are a big...
Seminole County residents deal with flooding damage from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — At Lake Harney, floodwaters have receded two feet, but still remain within inches of the past all-time record. "Up until now we had never really worried about water in the house and for the first time, we had water inside," Glen Casel said. It was...
Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns, speaks to hundreds in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Saturday for a campaign event. With just over two weeks until election day, DeSantis made a campaign stop in Orlando Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters at Central Christian University. "Are you glad to live in the free state...
Volusia County law enforcement prepares for unsanctioned 'Trucktoberfest' event
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An unsanctioned, unpermitted truck event has law enforcement in the Daytona Beach area gearing up to deal with any issues that arise. It's called "Trucktoberfest," and it's been heavily promoted on social media. As you know, we are still in hurricane recovery mode. Debris is...
Here's where to find early voting locations in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting in Orange County for the general election is set to begin on Monday and runs through Nov. 6, 2022. Once early voting starts, locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents in Orange County can vote at any early...
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
Florida education leaders focusing on helping low-performing schools
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The State Board of Education on Thursday heard from school districts with low-performing schools on how they plan to turn those schools around. Among the districts that presented turnaround plans was Orange County, which had three schools rated F last year. They include Catalina Elementary,...
Florida Senate District 10 candidates running for election
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two experienced politicians are running for Florida Senate District 10: Republican Senator Jason Brodeur and Democrat House Representative, Joy Goff-Marcil. WESH 2 met Joy Goff-Marcil as she was going door to door in Oviedo. "When you actually talk to people at the doors, they see...
Man wanted for armed burglary taken into custody, Seminole County deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies in different Central Florida counties worked to catch a man with a warrant for his arrest Saturday. The suspect had a Lake County warrant for armed burglary, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Orange County deputies located the suspect, who left...
FHP: 90-year-old man dies in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Orange County. In Orlando, a pickup truck crashed in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 414 around 11:50 a.m. The pickup truck was driving an outside lane and as...
FHP: Trooper's vehicle crashes during pursuit of alleged street racers in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Saturday troopers were pursuing a vehicle suspected to be street racing. Troopers said the pursuit happened around 1:41 a.m. Saturday. The suspect driving during the chase tried to hit one trooper with his vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Orlando building, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting in Orlando. According to court officials, Alberto Rivero-Milian was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm. Rivero-Milian was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution. The shooting occurred in...
Orange County detectives: Man found shot in car possibly connected to Eatonville shooting
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say a man who was found shot in a vehicle on Friday could be connected to a shooting in Eatonville. Deputies say they were called to Samuel Street just after 5 p.m. on Friday after the Eatonville Police Department called the sheriff's office about a shooting in OCSO's jurisdiction.
