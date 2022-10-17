ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

WESH

State Road 46 reopens after Hurricane Ian flooding recedes

Nineteen days after it was closed, officials have finally reopened a stretch of State Road 46 that was shut down after it was flooded by Hurricane Ian, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT originally shut down a part SR-46 on Oct. 3 after historical rainfall from Hurricane Ian...
MIMS, FL
WESH

New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system has been given a 20% chance of development in the next five days and 10% in the next two days. "Although environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time in Brevard County, those impacted by Hurricane Ian can sit down with Federal Emergency Management Agency staff at a disaster recovery center. FEMA opened its doors Friday for a Disaster Recovery Center at Culyer Park in Mimms. This is the 16th...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Local debris collection site opens in New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Even now, more than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, storm debris is still prevalent in many local communities. It may take weeks to get it all. In New Smyrna Beach, leaders have opened a local debris collection site. It's a transfer point to speed up the process.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Are you able to schedule Lexus service at a Toyota dealership?

So you own a Lexus and you’re looking for a local auto service provider. Do you have to take your car to a Lexus dealership, or can you schedule Lexus service at a Toyota service center? Our Orlando car care experts are here to explain the ins and outs and help you get your next routine car care appointment on the books.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns, speaks to hundreds in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Saturday for a campaign event. With just over two weeks until election day, DeSantis made a campaign stop in Orlando Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters at Central Christian University. "Are you glad to live in the free state...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida education leaders focusing on helping low-performing schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The State Board of Education on Thursday heard from school districts with low-performing schools on how they plan to turn those schools around. Among the districts that presented turnaround plans was Orange County, which had three schools rated F last year. They include Catalina Elementary,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida Senate District 10 candidates running for election

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two experienced politicians are running for Florida Senate District 10: Republican Senator Jason Brodeur and Democrat House Representative, Joy Goff-Marcil. WESH 2 met Joy Goff-Marcil as she was going door to door in Oviedo. "When you actually talk to people at the doors, they see...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

FHP: 90-year-old man dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Orange County. In Orlando, a pickup truck crashed in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 414 around 11:50 a.m. The pickup truck was driving an outside lane and as...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

