Read full article on original website
Related
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Scheduled power cuts introduced in Kyiv
Blackouts see households in Kyiv divided into three groups ‘disconnected for a certain period of time’ following Russian strikes on key infrastructure
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Russian warplane falls on building in Siberia; 2 pilots die
Russian regional authorities say a Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing both crewmembers but causing no casualties on the ground
WRAL
This teacher was tortured by the Russians and held for six months before returning to her town in Ukraine in a prisoner swap
CNN — The letter had just three words: mama, alive, healthy. But Olena Yuzvak had no doubt that it was from her son, Dima. The 23-year-old biotech graduate was taken by Russian forces from their front yard in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel along with Olena and her husband, Oleh, on March 20.
Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist
Iran's atomic energy agency has alleged that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary's network and had free access to its email system
Russian fighter jet crashes in Siberia, killing two crew members
A Russian warplane has crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing both crew members – the second such fatal incident in a Russian residential area in six days involving a Sukhoi fighter plane. The crashes appear to reflect the growing strain that the fighting...
Defense companies have developed advanced gun turret to counter drone swarms
US and French defense companies have unveiled the latest version of the RAPIDFire autonomous gun turret at the Euronaval 2022, a naval defense exhibition, in Paris. The gun turret which is a joint effort of Nexter and Thales, is claimed to counter growing low-level, close-quarters surface and aerial threats, as per a press release published by the defense company Nexter on Wednesday.
Xi Jinping announces historic third term as Chinese president and presents new top team
Xi Jinping has returned to power for a third term as China’s president and leader of its Communist Party, in an unprecedented but widely expected development following the week-long party congress in Beijing. The Chinese leader, who has ruled the country since 2012, will now be the party’s general secretary for another five-year term, having amended its constitution to remove a rule preventing the leader from serving for more than 10 years.Sunday’s announcement confirms Mr Xi’s status as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.The Communist Party congress, which sets out the agenda for the country for the next...
WRAL
FARHAD MANJOO: Biden just clobbered China's chip industry
EDITOR'S NOTE: Farhad Manjoo is a columnist for The New York Times. Before that, Manjoo wrote the "State of the Art" column and is the author of “True Enough: Learning to Live in a Post-Fact Society.”. Semiconductors are among the most intricate tools that human beings have ever invented....
WRAL
Stay or go: Palestinians in Lebanon plunged into poverty
BEIRUT — Nasser Tabarani, a Palestinian refugee living in Lebanon, has tried twice to migrate by sea to a better life in Europe but was detained by troops both times and brought back to shore. He’d do it all over again, he said, since life has become unlivable for most Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon.
WRAL
Vatican and China extend their deal on bishop appointments
ROME — The Vatican and China on Saturday extended their oft-criticized agreement on the appointment of bishops in the Asian country, where the government has waged crackdowns over the years on religious believers. The Holy See announced the latest, two-year renewal of the 2018 arrangement in a brief statement.
WRAL
US budget deficit slashed in half, but remains far above pre-pandemic levels, as Covid spending winds down
CNN — The US budget deficit was slashed in half during fiscal year 2022, a record $1.4 trillion drop driven by the winding down of massive pandemic-related spending and a jump in revenues for the federal government as jobs and wages surged during the economic recovery. Final figures released...
Comments / 0