Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
The Guardian

Russian fighter jet crashes in Siberia, killing two crew members

A Russian warplane has crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing both crew members – the second such fatal incident in a Russian residential area in six days involving a Sukhoi fighter plane. The crashes appear to reflect the growing strain that the fighting...
Interesting Engineering

Defense companies have developed advanced gun turret to counter drone swarms

US and French defense companies have unveiled the latest version of the RAPIDFire autonomous gun turret at the Euronaval 2022, a naval defense exhibition, in Paris. The gun turret which is a joint effort of Nexter and Thales, is claimed to counter growing low-level, close-quarters surface and aerial threats, as per a press release published by the defense company Nexter on Wednesday.
The Independent

Xi Jinping announces historic third term as Chinese president and presents new top team

Xi Jinping has returned to power for a third term as China’s president and leader of its Communist Party, in an unprecedented but widely expected development following the week-long party congress in Beijing. The Chinese leader, who has ruled the country since 2012, will now be the party’s general secretary for another five-year term, having amended its constitution to remove a rule preventing the leader from serving for more than 10 years.Sunday’s announcement confirms Mr Xi’s status as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.The Communist Party congress, which sets out the agenda for the country for the next...
WRAL

FARHAD MANJOO: Biden just clobbered China's chip industry

EDITOR'S NOTE: Farhad Manjoo is a columnist for The New York Times. Before that, Manjoo wrote the "State of the Art" column and is the author of “True Enough: Learning to Live in a Post-Fact Society.”. Semiconductors are among the most intricate tools that human beings have ever invented....
WRAL

Stay or go: Palestinians in Lebanon plunged into poverty

BEIRUT — Nasser Tabarani, a Palestinian refugee living in Lebanon, has tried twice to migrate by sea to a better life in Europe but was detained by troops both times and brought back to shore. He’d do it all over again, he said, since life has become unlivable for most Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon.
WRAL

Vatican and China extend their deal on bishop appointments

ROME — The Vatican and China on Saturday extended their oft-criticized agreement on the appointment of bishops in the Asian country, where the government has waged crackdowns over the years on religious believers. The Holy See announced the latest, two-year renewal of the 2018 arrangement in a brief statement.

