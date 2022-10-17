Read full article on original website
Hispanic App Entrepreneurs Find Success Filling Market Void for Culturally Authentic Content
Latino-geared entertainment to teletherapy apps churn sales and woo customers by delivering content and services to an underserved audience with trillions in spending power. The purchasing power of Latino consumers in the U.S. is poised to surge to $2.6 trillion by 2025, up an estimated 150% in the last decade.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
How the Pet Humanization Trend Is Creating New Brands and Business Opportunities
Pets have become part of the family, fueling opportunities for gourmet pet food, pet insurance, boutique vet clinics, nutritional supplements, and pet tech. Americans spent $123 billion on their pets in 2021, up 13% over the previous year. Over 114 million U.S. households own a dog or a cat. With...
3 Proven Ways to Stay Competitive Without Lowering Prices
Price isn’t everything when it comes to customer loyalty. Here’s how to avoid a price war and connect with customers. Evidence shows that when companies engage in a price war, it can be bad for customers, companies, and eventually, the entire industry. Experts from Harvard Business Review argue that in a price war, there are no winners. The airline industry is a perfect example: In an effort to compete in the early 90s, airlines slashed prices, which led to record volumes of air travel—and record losses. Air travel continues to rank among the worst-rated customer experiences today.
5 Elements of Productive Meetings
Good meetings require focus, a clear agenda, and actionable next steps. As much as many people bemoan meetings, gathering your team together to move a project forward is sometimes necessary. Fortunately, there are strategies that can make meetings a little less painful and a lot more productive. If your team is battling meeting fatigue, here are some tactics you can implement to make meetings better.
Choosing an Investor
Need funding for your small business? Keep these points in mind when selecting an investor. Securing funding for your startup or new business is an exciting yet challenging task. It can be tempting to accept money from anyone willing to invest. However, an investor does more than provide funds. Their role in your company can change the dynamics, and selecting an investor that shares your vision and values is crucial.
Building a Brand People Will Remember
Discover the importance of branding for your startup — and how you can create a small business brand your customers will remember. It’s one thing to create a valuable product or service; it’s another thing to cultivate a memorable brand along the way. While the former is important, the latter is critical to establishing and growing a business for long-term success.
What's in a (Business) Name?
Choosing the wrong business name can limit your growth and prevent you from connecting with your customers. Learn the eight traits of a great business name. When you’re starting a business, your company’s name is one of the foundational elements. A great business name will stand out to potential customers and help you build a strong brand identity. Here are eight traits to keep in mind if you’re trying to name your business.
Losing Customers to Competitors?
Losing customers isn’t a sign to slash prices. Do some analysis to see where your business can improve against your competitors. When it seems like customers are abandoning your business for a competitor, it’s tempting to respond by slashing prices and offering deep discounts. However, while that may win you back market share in the short term, it’s not a long-term solution. Reducing prices may inadvertently start a price war, which could be bad for everyone. If you find you’re losing customers, here’s what to do to assess and remedy the situation.
What Is Your Business Worth?
The economic value of your company matters to leaders and interested third parties. Learn how to choose the proper business valuation for your needs. A business valuation is a great way to understand what your business is worth and can help you improve its value over time. Small business owners also complete valuations during exit strategy planning or when looking for funding. There are several methods for determining your company’s value, and you can use one or more types to get a ballpark estimate. In many cases, the valuation method depends on what your investor, lender, insurer, or buyer needs to know.
How the Business Community Can Promote Inclusive Growth
Through public-private collaboration, the business community can close opportunity gaps for minority entrepreneurs and develop inclusive economic growth. The “American Dream” typically describes the belief that all are welcome to create a better life for themselves, their families, and future generations in the United States. However, not all Americans have historically had access to the same opportunities to make that dream a reality.
Create a Customized Experience
Small businesses utilizing customization efforts for their products and services create a personalized experience for buyers and give their company an edge. A new study shows consumers yearn for products and services tailored to their specific preferences. Researchers determined consumers shopping from their smartphones were more likely to want unique items — or items tailored to their tastes — over items deemed “popular.”
Employee-Owned Company
and What Are the Benefits of This Business Model?. The worker-ownership model benefits companies and staff. Here's how it works and improves small businesses. Employee-owned companies experience higher profitability and growth. Workers are invested in the business and may have a vote on significant strategic decisions. But the advantages vary among broad-based worker ownership and stock options arrangements. Some structuring begins at startup, whereas others happen as part of an owner exit plan.
5 Benefits of Leasing a Coworking Space for Your Business
Considering a coworking space for you and your team? Here are some of the benefits of joining one. In recent years, coworking has gained popularity as an alternative to working in coffee shops and home offices. Coworking spaces provide positive work environments that allow workers to share tools, services, and facilities. Studies show that coworking results in 70% of members becoming healthier, 68% of members being better focused, and 64% of members completing tasks in a more timely manner.
What Is a Churn Rate
Are you on track to hit your goals, or is customer attrition holding you back? Use the churn rate metric to see where you stand. Key performance indicators (KPI) measure your company’s performance in several areas, including customer attrition and retention. The churn rate metric tracks how many customers terminate a software, app, or email subscription during a specified timeframe. It can also refer to revenue churn or employee turnover.
Considering Leasing a Coworking Space? Here Are 10 Factors to Consider
Coworking spaces are a budget-friendly option for new or small businesses. Keep these factors in mind when choosing a coworking space to find the best fit for your company. When choosing a coworking space for your company, the most important thing to consider is your own business. Are you a small company that could benefit from the networking afforded to you in a coworking space? Do you want to maximize productivity and minimize distractions?
Ensure Your Customers Fill Out Feedback Surveys
A well designed survey can only take you so far. It’s getting your customers to complete the survey that’s often the real challenge. It’s important to occasionally check the pulse of your customer satisfaction rating. Regularly taking stock of ways your business can improve, as well as the things your loyal customers love about your business, can boost morale and help you stay competitive. And, if you don’t ask your customers for feedback privately, you could risk someone posting their complaints publicly.
Leading Productive Remote Meetings
Remote meetings can be tricky to manage. Here are some tips to keep everyone focused and productive. Remote meetings can often be more challenging than meeting in person. Connectivity issues, time zone differences, and off-screen distractions can easily disrupt and sidetrack the conversation. Some members may struggle to find the right moment to speak up and share their ideas while others are talking. Fortunately, there are ways to manage remote meetings better to make sure everyone is heard and the time is used wisely.
