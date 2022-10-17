GU’s Anton Watson to speak at Salvation Army’s ‘Celebrate the Season Bash’

SPOKANE, Wash. — You have the chance to see a familiar face speak to the Spokane community in November.

Gonzaga men’s basketball player Anton Watson will be a special guest speaker at Salvation Army’s Celebrate the Season Bash. You have the chance to hear about Watson’s time as a Bulldog and what it means for him to give back to the community.

Watson will be speaking on November 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Centennial Hotel on West North River Drive.

Everyone who goes is encouraged to wear their ugliest sweaters or favorite holiday costumes at the dinner event. Whoever has the best costume will receive a Golden Bell. Golden Bell awards will also be given to businesses that rang a bell during the Corporate Kettle Kick-Off.

You can also win other prizes, including a trip to Hawaii, a weekend at Lakeview Lodge on Deer Lake, golf packages and more. There is also a free photo booth where you can snap your favorite photos.

Tickets cost $25 per person. If you want to purchase a table for eight people, it will cost $200. All money raised will go toward Salvation Army to help those in need.

