Spokane, WA

Crash on I-90 WB Lincoln Street off ramp cleared

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision on the I-90 WB Lincoln Street off-ramp now cleared.

WSDOT says the right lane and part of the left lane were blocking traffic in the area.

They said to expect delays in the area.

WSDOT said an STA was unable to get around the collision, causing more backup on I-90 WB.

Lincoln Exit 280 was closed because of the crash. It is now open.

Kat Beckstead
5d ago

the Lincoln St off ramp is a nightmare especially with the on ramp in the same lane, and ppl don't pay close enough attention

