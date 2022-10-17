Have you seen Tonka? This baby goat was snatched from Florida farm, surveillance video shows

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Car found covered in blood with no driver, Florida cops say. A dog solved the mystery
It took the dog only 30 seconds to find a scent.
A hurricane-hit bar had cash hanging from the walls. Then Florida cops had to step in
Picking through discarded trash set out for pickup may be distasteful, but it’s often not a crime. But venturing onto someone’s property without permission and going through whatever’s there?
Chilling surveillance shows well-dressed bespectacled man armed with a MACHETE knocking on a number of doors in Florida neighborhood before mysteriously vanishing
Residents of a Florida neighborhood have captured chilling surveillance footage of a well-dressed man knocking on doors with a machete. Video shows a bald, clean-shaven man with glasses, a tucked-in collared shirt complete with a tie and dress pants walking up to one Lauderhill home around 5.30am Monday morning. He...
Huge alligator shows up on popular Florida beach and quickly gets evicted, video shows
It was trapped and taken alive to a farm, Florida officials said.
Tennessee Mom in Hospital After Trying to Save Her Two Young Children from Fatal Family Dog Mauling
A Tennessee woman is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries she suffered while trying to protect her two young children from a fatal attack by their family dogs. Kirstie Bennard, 30, is in the hospital after suffering serious injuries while trying to stop the family’s dogs — two pit bulls — from mauling her two young children, Hollace Dean Bennard, 5 months, and Lilly Jane Bennard, 2.
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
Teens found a Maserati with the keys inside. Then came tragedy, Florida deputies say
An illicit early morning joy ride ended in tragedy Sunday in Southwest Florida, an area still reeling from Hurricane Ian.
natureworldnews.com
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
Black Woman Dragged Off Bus and Viciously Beat By Teens While Bus Driver Watches, Speaks Out
A woman is speaking out after a now-viral cell phone video captured a group of teens viciously assaulting and throwing her off of a Washington D.C. bus. In an exclusive interview with news outlet FOX 5, the victim stated the attack was brought forth after reportedly asking the group of teens sitting nearby her to stop using foul language.
Texas Man Broke into Hospital Nursery, Said ‘Die’ as He Strangled and Shook Newborn Babies Until They Turned Blue: Police
An 18-year-old man in Texas was arrested this week after he allegedly forced his way into a hospital nursery where he viciously assaulted two newborn babies and several staff members. Marcus Dewayne McCowan Jr. was taken into custody on Monday and charged with a slew of felonies, including two counts...
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
Mom Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Off Louisiana Bridge Into the River: Police
Asha Randolph, 30, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, child desertion and obstruction of justice.
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document.
Anger as father, 47, dies after celebrating his daughter's ninth birthday party when GPS guided him off edge of bridge that was washed away nine years ago: Grieving family say 'it was a totally preventable tragedy'
A North Carolina father of two died after his daughter's ninth birthday party, when his GPS put him on the path of a bridge that was washed away in 2013. On September 30, Phil Paxson was driving home at night in the rain following his daughter's birthday party in Hickory, North Carolina.
insideedition.com
‘That’s Not My Dad’ Says Child After Florida Deputy Stops Allegedly Stolen Car
A sheriff’s deputy was in the right place at the right time when a man flagged him down on the street claiming his vehicle, with his 2 children inside, had been stolen. Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida found the vehicle immediately and pulled it over. That’s when he confronted the suspect. Bodycam shows the children were in the front seat and eager to be reunited with their dad. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Man Films Toddler Left in Car While Mom Shops: 'Can't Believe This'
"There is no safe amount of time for a child of any age to be left alone in a vehicle," said Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety.
